OLEAN — Major Tommy Rogers of the Salvation Army in Olean was doing one of his routine visits to Tim Hortons to get a cup of coffee when a couple of community residents spotted his uniform and approached him.
Through that chance encounter, Rogers learned the individuals had served on a previous advisory board for the Salvation Army that had dissolved several years ago, and asked if he’d be interested in the formation of a new board.
As a result, a new advisory board was organized a few months ago and the six members and chairperson were installed through a Zoom session about a month ago. All are ready to help the ministry with its ongoing quest to help and serve the needy in the community.
In recounting the encounter at Tim Hortons, Rogers said that after the conversation with the individuals, they contacted the old board president to determine if that person would be willing to serve again and were given a positive response. The advisory board met a couple of times last fall unofficially before they were formally installed.
“This is a wonderful addition to have for the Salvation Army because (the board) gives us the pulse of the community” and can inform the public of the ministry’s needs and activities, Rogers remarked. “It’s good to see that there are people in the community who still care.”
Along those lines, the Salvation Army continues to receive help from the community through monetary donations, but still welcomes additional funds and food as the ministry remains shy of reaching its goal from the Red Kettle campaign by $3,000.
“Two weeks after (an article appeared in the Times Herald following Christmas) we had a lot of mail dropped off with checks, so that helped a lot,” Rogers shared. “Because of that, we got really close to (the donations) we had last year. We have $52,000, and last year we had $55,000.
“But the people in the community have supported us,” he continued. “Our group is very humbled by the community.”
Rogers noted the ministry’s pantry continues to struggle, as they haven’t had much to provide in the food baskets given to those who stop by for supplies.
“People are just tired and hungry” in part because of the pandemic, he stated. “I feel bad, because we are at the point where we don’t have anything. We might give (the needy) a couple of cans of vegetables, because we don’t have much else to give.”
While there has been some help from the Olean Food Pantry, which shares its supplies when possible, the ministry plans to conduct a non-perishable food drive in April.
“This will help rebuild the supplies in our pantry again,” he explained.
Those who are able to donate to the ministry for the purchase of food until that time, or are able to drop off non-perishable food, are welcome to do so, he added.
Donations may be sent to: The Salvation Army, 310 E. State St., Olean, NY 14760 and the memo line on checks should state the funds are for food purchases. Non-perishable food may also be dropped off at that address. For more information, call 372-6740 or send emails to tommy.rogers@use.salvationarmy.org.