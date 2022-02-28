COLLEEN TAGGERTY was born and raised in Portville with her sister, Janet, and brothers William and Steven. She gives her parents, Clair and Viola Taggerty, credit for instilling the importance of helping others and having a strong work ethic. Colleen currently lives in Olean with her husband, John Morton.
Taggerty’s life-long passion of working with youth began in high school when she enrolled in the Child Care program at BOCES. Her first job working with young learners was at the ReHabilitation Center where she was hired as a teacher aide. From there, Taggerty went on to become a certified teacher and began her teaching career at the CA BOCES.
While working towards her masters in reading and administrative certification from St. Bonaventure, Taggerty worked with CA BOCES, where she served as a coach for the Special Olympics and then the Olean City School District, where she taught and coached soccer for one year and softball for two years.
Taggerty then returned to the CA BOCES where she worked as a special education administrator, staff specialist for professional development and a career technical principal. After working outside of the Olean area as a superintendent for seven years and assistant superintendent for three years, she returned to her hometown and served the Olean City School District as the superintendent for nine years.
Taggerty is deeply committed to supporting the community and has an extensive background in volunteerism. She has served the Cattaraugus/Allegany County Superintendents Association, and she has also volunteered as an Olean City School Foundation Committee member, Jamestown Community College Foundation board member, president of the Bartlett Country Club Women’s Golf Association and Higgins Memorial Golf Tournament committee member. She has also served as chairperson for the Red and Gold Scramble, an event supporting the Olean City School Foundation and the OHS Alumni Foundation.
Taggerty served as Gus Macker Fundraiser Committee member; Cattaraugus County Regional Scholarship Committee member; Dresser-Rand Scholarship Committee member; Olean Local Development Corporation board member; Olean Business Development Operations, LLC executive board member; Cattaraugus/Allegany County BOCES Advisory Committee member for Instructional Support, Labor Relations and Career and Technical Education; executive board member of the Chautauqua Cattaraugus County Athletic Association; Parent Education Program board member; and Boys Scouts of America board member. Her service also includes work with Kiwanis, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Taggerty has received several notable honors and distinctions for her commitment and service including the Volunteer of the Year Award for her work as Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member and Events Committee volunteer, the Western New York Service Council Superintendent Leadership Award and the Legislative Committee and Friends of the Council Award from New York State Council of School Superintendents, where she served on the House of Delegates, Commissioner’s Advisory Council and Envisioning Committee.
While Taggerty has accomplished much in her professional career, her most precious accomplishments are the connections she has built with her family and friends. There is nothing more valuable to her than the positive relationships she shares with family, friends and God.
Every day Taggerty was, and is, able to support and serve local youth and continues to be one of her most rewarding experiences. She finds great joy in serving others in and outside of our community.