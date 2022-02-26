OLEAN — Ann Marie Sitter-Thompkins, who will be honored Thursday at the YMCA’s 36th annual Salute to Olean, is a life-long Olean resident.
She is the daughter of the late Mary C. Heister and William D. Russo who instilled the importance of service and social justice throughout her life.
Sitter-Thompkins holds an AAS in Human Services from Alfred State, BSED in Elementary Education and a MsEd in Advanced Teacher Education from St. Bonaventure University. She is certified as a New York State School Administrator.
Sitter-Tompkins’s passion for enriching the lives of children knows no limits, and she has served the local educational community as an elementary classroom teacher, a K-12 school administrator, a college professor and Director of Child Care at the Olean YMCA Early Learning Center. She received the Leo E. Keenan Faculty Appreciation Award at St. Bonaventure University in recognition of outstanding service and dedication. Many of her former students remain an important part of her life and continue to rely on her help and advice.
Sitter-Tompkins is very connected to the community. She was a Cattaraugus County foster parent, adopting three children, and currently serves as President of Zonta Club of Olean, an organization serving and advocating for women worldwide. Locally, the group assists women with breast cancer, provides Blessing Bags for women in need at the Olean Food Pantry and provides scholarships for area women. Sitter-Tompkins has also served on the 2021 Gift Tree Steering Committee as well as the Healthy Families Allegany/Cattaraugus Advisory Board.
An animal lover, Sitter-Tompkins, along with her husband, Fred, has adopted five horses, two through the SPCA as a result of situations involving serious neglect. She has also rescued and adopted many cats and dogs through the years.
Following the loss of her mother, Mary Heister Basnight, during the COVID pandemic, Sitter-Tompkins established a non-profit organization, Mary’s Mittens, honoring her mother and her commitment to service and social justice in the medical community. Shortly after she was asked to merge her outreach with two local women who were also forming a similar mission.
Operation Warm Hearts was established Nov. 1, 2020. Since its inception the charity has served over 1,000 area children with coats, winter accessories, shoes, boots, backpacks, clothing and dental supplies. Operation Warm Hearts has been building important relationships with area Human Service Agencies, Schools, Churches and the Medical Community that help to better serve the youngest members of our Olean area family.
Sitter-Tompkins has been married to Frederick Tompkins for 13 years and they have been enjoying restoring their 100-year-old home together. A very proud mother and grandmother, she has three daughters, Amanda, Allison and Leah, with her late husband, Henry Sitter; a foster son, Aaron; and many beautiful grandchildren.
Salute to Olean will also honor Andrew Caya, Dr. Muhammed Javed, Joan McGonnell, Joan McGonnell and Colleen Taggerty. Reservations for the event are closed.
Colleen Taggerty will be profiled in Monday’s edition.