OLEAN — Jim Ried, who will be honored March 2 at the YMCA’s 37th annual Salute to Olean, is a lifelong resident of Olean who grew up as one of 10 siblings in the Ried family household.
Mother and father, Charles and Bernadette Ried, were active members of the community. Their advocacy for children with disabilities accomplished groundbreaking work for the Olean area by being among the founding members of the Rehabilitation Center, now known as Intandem.
The Rieds taught their children, by example, the values of community service. Jim Ried and his nine siblings followed in their parents’ footsteps by being active in their community and volunteering their time.
Ried is also proud to also follow in his father’s footsteps at this year’s Salute to Olean — Charles was a 1991 honoree.
A graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School and Gannon University, Ried spent his successful career at the former Olean Wholesale Grocery. He retired as President and CEO after 25 years of dedicated service.
During his time with Olean Wholesale, Ried held Board Member and Executive Committee positions with the National Grocers Association, Retailer Owned Food Distributors and Associates and the Food Industry Alliance of New York State. He was also dedicated to mentoring and training future leaders. Ried took pride in preparing employees for leadership roles and promoting independent grocery stores, often the backbone of small towns and villages.
Ried has continued to embrace the spirit of volunteerism in retirement. He is currently a member of the Intandem Board of Directors, a position he carries on in the family name. He also serves on the Board of Directors and is the past president of the Cattaraugus County United Way.
Ried has also been an avid volunteer for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers. He is a former Olean YMCA board member and current member of the association-wide YMCA of the Twin Tiers Foundation Board. He also serves on the YMCA Finance Committee as well as the Membership and Programs Committee.
Further, Ried has volunteered his time and talents to Camp New Horizons and Rebuilding Together. He is a past member of the Board of Directors for the Cattaraugus County Mental Health Association, Citizens Advocating Memorial Preservation and Boy Scouts of America — Volunteer Troop 667.
An avid downhill skier, Jim has served for over 40 years as a volunteer member of the National Ski Patrol, first at Ski Wing and then at Holiday Valley. He has received several awards for using his first-aid skills. He was given the Purple Merit Star, awarded to Ski Patroller who has used ski patrol first aid skills to save a life. He was also honored with the Red Cross Certificate of Merit for saving a life.
As a former ski patrol leader at Ski Wing and member of various committees at Holiday Valley Ski Patrol, Ried has been awarded the Yellow Merit Star for administrative excellence by the National Ski Patrol. He has also volunteered at the American Red Cross Safety Services, has been an Advanced First Aid and CPR Instructor and is a Former EMT and EMT Instructor. While he was not saving lives and teaching others how to do so, Ried has also completed 32 marathons. Married to Juanita Stein Ried, he is the father of one son, Matthew, who resides in Denver, Colo.
Salute to Olean will be held at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall Conference Center and honor Karen Buchheit, Dan DeRose, Jim Ried, Jim Ried and Eileen and Frank Skrobacz.
New this year, the YMCA will present a Community Partner Award with Cutco Corp. as the inaugural recipient. The Y will also present its Volunteer of the Year Award to Mike Hendrix, and the Charleen Rowand and Teresa Reihle Excellence in Child Care Award will be presented to Grace Pitts.