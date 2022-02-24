OLEAN — Keri Kerper, one of six community members who will be honored March 3 at the YMCA’s 36th annual Salute to Olean, comes from a long line of family members who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces.
Kerper chose a different path and opted to serve her country as a civil servant to help enrich her community’s quality of life.
In 2003 she moved to Olean, and former Mayor William Quinlan hired Kerper as a stenographer in the Community Development Department. Her service has continued on in various capacities in the division over the past 18 years under four different mayoral administrations.
In 2017, Mayor William Aiello promoted Kerper to Community Development Program coordinator, a post in which she has worked tirelessly pursuing grant opportunities, civic projects and process improvements with key members of the city government and local business leaders to improve Olean’s infrastructure, housing and services.
Anyone who has enjoyed Olean’s downtown, gone to an event at Lincoln Park, witnessed the new construction taking place in Olean, found quality affordable housing options, taken an O.A.T.S bus, or generally enjoyed community life in Olean, Kerper has had a hand in that experience.
She serves as the president of Upstate Economic Opportunities Inc., treasurer and commissioner of the Olean Housing Authority and a board member of the Southern Tier Extension Railroad Authority, the Olean Local Development Corp. and the NY Walkability Action Institute. Each of these organizations shares a common mission: to improve quality of life for individual residents and our community as a whole.
Additionally, Kerper is a member of the Cattaraugus County Economic Development Team, serves as the Fair Housing officer, Equal Employment Opportunity & Wage Rate officer, Minority & Women Business Enterprise officer and Section 3 and Title VI coordinator for the community.
Kerper also takes pride in being the managing director of the Olean Urban Renewal Agency and a member of the Olean City Planning Board, Revolving Loan Fund and Project Loan committees.
Kerper said she feels grateful for the opportunity to work for a small “can do” city and meet so many extraordinary people who have helped mold her into the civil servant she is today. She feels recognition from Salute to Olean is only possible because of those who have contributed to her development, both personal and professional, and she wants to share it with each of them.
Salute to Olean, held at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall Conference Center, will also honor Andrew Caya, Dr. Muhammed Javed, Joan McGonnell, Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins and Colleen Taggerty.
A reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6. Reservations are closed.
McGonnell will be profiled in Friday’s edition.