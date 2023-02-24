Salute to Olean: Frank and Eileen Skrobacz

OLEAN — Frank and Eileen Skrobacz, who will be honored March 2 at the YMCA’s 37th annual Salute to Olean, have been residents of the Olean area for most of their lives.
Both graduated from Olean Senior High School before Eileen went on to attend St. Bonaventure University. Frank studied at the State University of New York at Fredonia.
The Skrobaczes developed careers and raised their family in the Olean community. Eileen is a retired teacher from the Olean City School District with 35 years of teaching experience in city schools. She taught English to students in grades 6-9 and journalism to juniors and seniors, in total teaching more than 3,000 students.
Eileen was always involved in extracurricular activities ranging from the Olean Middle School’s annual spelling bee to being the public address announcer for the Olean girls swim meets and the Olean girls varsity and junior varsity basketball games and boys varsity and junior varsity basketball games.
She was the Olean Intermediate Middle School yearbook editor, Olean Senior High School yearbook advisor, Photographer/Video Creator for Angela Mest’s special needs class participation in the Unified Olympics and contributor to the Olean City School District newsletter.
Frank worked for nearly 25 years at ACME Electric in Cuba and, for the past 15 years, has been employed at Keystone Tool and Die.
The Skrobaczes have been continually active in the community, touching many lives in various ways. They have been dedicated volunteers for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce over the years, giving their time to the Gus Macker, Olean Home Show, Clambake, Santa Claus Lane Parade, Jingle Bell Jubilee Race, Magnificent May Mayhem, Corporate Challenge, Allegany River Run & Walk and the Taste of Olean among other events.
Eileen also helped to sell Chamber Gift Certificates. Frank was named the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year in 2018. When North Union Street lights up at the Santa Claus Lane Parade and the kids scream with delight, it is Frank flipping the switch.
The couple has also devoted their time to the youth of the community. Eileen is a former Olean City School District Foundation board member, co-vice president and Wall of Fame co-chair. Frank and Eileen have volunteered for the Olean City School District Red & Gold Golf Tournament, and Eileen is an Olean Youth Board member for the City of Olean.
The Skrobaczes have both received the City of Olean Youth Bureau & Recreation Department and Youth & Recreation Advisory Board’s “Service to Youth” Award. Eileen also received the Olean City School District Athletics Department “Top Fan” award. Frank can be seen running either the scorekeeper or shot clock for the Olean girls and boys basketball teams’ home games. He also runs the scoreboard for the Olean Huskies varsity, junior varsity and modified football games and the Olean girls varsity and junior varsity soccer teams.
The Skrobaczes also devote time to church functions and fundraisers. Frank and Eileen are members of and volunteer for the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Roman Catholic Church. They give their time each year to the annual Basilica Fest and were both Basilica Dedication Committee members. While Frank is an usher for the church, both are volunteer drivers and deliver meals for Christmas Dinner.
The couple has also volunteered at St. Joseph’s Maronite Catholic Church for the Cadillac Dinner, Fish Dinner and Maharajan events. Frank has volunteered for the Genesis House’s annual plant sale and Eileen volunteered to create happy birthday bags for the Olean Food Pantry. Frank is a member of the Pulaski Club and Eileen is a member of the Pulaski Club Women’s Auxiliary, volunteering time there as well.
When the pandemic hit, the Skrobaczes saw a new cause in the area and they responded. When Intandem hosted a COVID vaccination clinic, the couple volunteered to help with registrations. Eileen also volunteered for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers Shepherd Program, calling YMCA members to check on them and relaying their needs. The YMCA then made house visits and delivered food as needed. Frank and Eileen have also volunteered at St. Bonaventure University for the Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinic, assisting in registering and directing patients. Also related to the health field, Frank has donated 15 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross.
Eileen regularly lends her creative talents to many organizations. She is active with Operation Warm Hearts, helping out as the annual fundraiser balloon designer and decorator. For their Santa Claus visit, she was the balloon decorator, loomed and donated infant hats, designed and created pillowcases for children and created and donated Santa Cameras for children.
For Olean General Hospital, Eileen also volunteered for the Strawberry Festival, loomed and donated hats for newborn babies and volunteered as the game photographer for the St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball Pink Game. She also designed and implemented decorations for the Coaches for Cancer golf event.
For the Gianna Molla Center, Eileen loomed and donated hats for newborn babies. She also designed and created ornaments for the Zonta Club of Olean World Christmas Tree Virtual Raffle.
The Skrobaczs have been married for 32 years and have two daughters, Annie and Maria, and one son-in-law, Annie’s husband, Luke.
Salute to Olean will be held at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall Conference Center and honor Karen Buchheit, Dan DeRose, Jim Mahar, Jim Ried and the Skrobaczes.
New this year, the YMCA will present a Community Partner Award with Cutco Corp. as the inaugural recipient. The Y will also present its Volunteer of the Year Award to Mike Hendrix, and the Charleen Rowand and Teresa Reihle Excellence in Child Care Award will be presented to Grace Pitts.