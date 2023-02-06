Salman Rushdie

British author Salman Rushdie speaks in Vienna, Austria, in 2019.

 Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Months after being stabbed repeatedly as he prepared to give a lecture at Chautauqua Institution, Salman Rushdie is blind in his right eye, struggles to write and, at times, has "frightening" nightmares.

But, he said during his first interview since the attack, he still has a feeling of gratitude.

Hadi Matar

Police mugshot of Hadi Matar, who allegedly stabbed British-American novelist Salman Rushdie Aug. 12 at a literary event at Chautauqua Institution.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social