Sally's last season of 'Hoots' begins Thursday in Salamanca

SALAMANCA — This is it. Sally Marsh’s last summer season of hootenannies starts Thursday night outside the Seneca Nation Cultural Museum.
It is Marsh’s 51st year of performing at Sally’s Hootenanny, which for the first 49 years was held in Allegany State Park.
Because of uncertainties due to state COVID-19 restrictions, Marsh took the Seneca Nation up on its offer last year to host the hootenanny at the amphitheater behind the Seneca Cultural Museum.
The crowds behind the Cultural Museum last year rivaled those at the Quaker Amphitheater and opened up attendance at the hootenanny to a new audience in addition to state park campers.
Marsh, a retired physical education teacher who taught at Salamanca, Little Valley and Randolph, started singing around a campfire in Allegany State park in 1971. The next summer, she had a lifeguard job in the park and continued singing around campfires.
“Thanks for all the memories,” Marsh says to her fans on her Facebook page. “I’m trying to make every week special.”
Marsh will hold one hootenanny a week this summer, unlike her 50th year in 2021 when she hosted crowds twice a week in Salamanca. Musical guests will appear at 7 p.m., followed by Marsh’s weekly sing-a-long at 8 o’clock.
First out of the gate Thursday is Ron Gabalski of Frewsburg, who Marsh calls her “Frank Sinatra” singer and crooner. Jeremy Fuller of Littler Valley is also back this year, as is longtime Marsh friend Judy Fiero, who will also sing a couple of songs each night. She’s hoping to bring Mike Maybe back as an Elvis impersonator as well.
“I want to say a special thanks to the Seneca Nation Cultural Museum for letting me sing here again this summer,” Marsh said in an interview on Monday as she prepared for the first hootenanny of the year.
Next week is Marsh’s birthday and she said she plans to sing her favorites from the past 51 years.
On July 28, the local Lindsey Brown Band will perform at the opening of that night’s performance. There will also be a ‘50s night, a night of country songs and even Santa at the Christmas in July show on July 21.
“Gifts are already coming in for the raffles,” Marsh said. Proceeds from the raffles and other fundraisers go to Christmastime gifts for children and families.
“People like the entertainment,” Marsh said. “I’m pulling out all the stops for these Farewell Hoots.”
Anyone who has ever attended one of Marsh’s hootenannies will know there is a vein of patriotism running through them. She salutes and honors veterans, thanking them for their service. This year a special coin will be distributed to veterans at her shows.
Also, a souvenir songbook autographed by Marsh will be given out at the hootenannies. She’s assembled and signed more than 1,000 so far. The old songbooks were phased out as a kareoke screen with the words of songs came into use.
The last season of hootenannies is bittersweet, Marsh admitted. “It’s going to be tough.”
Last year was twice as much work with two shows a week. “This is a good year to finish it out,” she said. “It has been a summer-long commitment each year for 51 years.”
“I’m glad to be there,” she said of the Seneca venu and the “greatest of friends to help me.”
Marsh admitted being “a little anxious to see who goes out of their way to come to the Hoot. I met a lot of new people last year. There were Seneca families and friends from Salamanca and people from Little Valley to Olean.” A lot of people came from the state park as well, she added.
“I love being there with the kids on the dance floor,” Marsh said. “Everybody’s doing the Hokey Pokey. It’s great.”
Marsh said, “I have pulled out all the stops for the last season. I am the luckiest person there ever was for the joy I’ve had for 51 years. I’ll miss that part. It has to end at some point.”
She said, “People feel good about coming to the Hoot and we’ve helped a lot of kids and families over the years.”