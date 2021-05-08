SALAMANCA — Sally Marsh’s 50th Anniversary Hootenanny is on!
The hootenanny, which was held in Allegany State Park for 48 years before COVID-19 led to its cancelation last summer, has been moved.
Marsh announced on Facebook Live Friday night that the Seneca Nation has offered to host her hootenanny at the amphitheater outside the Seneca National Museum.
Speaking from her “home away from home,” the Quaker Amphitheater in the state park, site of hundreds of hootenannys over the decades, Marsh said she jumped at the chance for a site for her 50th annual hootenanny series and thanked the Senecas for the opportunity.
State park officials were unable to commit to having the hootenanny or under what conditions.
“You will love it,” Marsh told supporters of the site behind the Seneca Museum. “We will be socially distanced. I know it’s not the same; it’s a little ways from the park, but it’s the 50th and I’m doing it my way everybody.”
Marsh said he has sold 1,000 pre-sale 50th anniversary hootenanny shirts and didn’t want to disappoint fans.
Last year’s hootenannys were online because of the risk of COVID-19 — especially in large groups of people who are singing.
The hootenannys will be held twice weekly, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 8 p.m. The first hootenanny will be June 29, followed by July 1.