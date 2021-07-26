Local sales tax collections jumped in June, state officials reported, with every local level reporting levels higher than those from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli reported that Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, as well as the cities of Olean and Salamanca saw increases over June 2020 and June 2019.
Year-to-date, statewide local collections in 2021 are up 18.8%, or nearly $1.5 billion, over the first six months of 2020. Such results, where nearly every region in the state saw a surge in collections, may reflect a combination of pent-up consumer demand, along with purchases tied to recent spikes in home sales.
“The strength of these collections, along with federal aid, will give local governments statewide the chance to improve their fiscal stability, but it will take time to recover from the strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DiNapoli. “While this is good news, local leaders are advised to budget carefully. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s to always plan for unpredictable circumstances.”
Along with the economy recovering from shutdowns in early 2020, other factors contributed to the increases. Two changes for online sales occurred in recent years — requiring many out-of-state vendors to collect state and local sales taxes, as well as requiring marketplaces such as eBay and Etsy to collect sales taxes on behalf of their third-party vendors. DiNapoli reported that Allegany County followed a trend of less densely populated counties seeing higher percentages of revenue from online vendors.
“Such counties likely benefited from the combination of more online shopping during the pandemic with the state’s ability to capture taxes from a wider array of online sales,” DiNapoli’s report stated.
Cattaraugus County saw sales tax receipts of $6.19 million, up 32.3% from June 2020. The second quarter saw receipts of $12.57 million, up about 70% from 2019. For the year to date, receipts total $23.36 million, or a 25.5% bump from 2020.
Olean’s sales tax receipts saw the largest spike in the region — a 66.6% jump from June 2020. Receipts of almost $783,000 were reported, up from around $470,000 in 2020. For the second quarter of the calendar year, receipts totalled about $1.44 million, up about 60% from the same period of 2020. For the first six months of the year, sales tax receipts are up 29.2%, with $2.64 million received during the same period in 2020.
June 2020 was not a slouch for the city to begin with. Despite the pandemic, sales taxes were already up about 10.9% in 2020 compared to 2019.
Salamanca recorded $101,794 in tax receipts, a 5.9% increase — the lowest jump in the region by almost 20 percentage points. Only five of the 73 counties or cities reporting sales tax figures to the state saw smaller gains or decreases from the year before. For the second quarter, receipts totalled about $220,000, or about 31% higher. For the year to date, receipts are up 20.5%, with $420,000 collected.
Allegany County saw receipts of $3.67 million, up 24.3% from 2020. Last year, the county’s receipts were up about a third from June 2019. In the second quarter, receipts of $7.44 million, up almost 46% from 2020. The first half of the year saw $13.53 million collected, up over 25% from 2020.
The Western New York region saw returns jump 36.5% in June, with $154.2 million reported. The region saw returns up about 1.4% in 2020 over the year before, held down by slightly lower receipts in Erie County. For the second quarter, receipts were up 46% over the same period in 2020. So far this year, receipts are up 22.7%, with $608.3 million collected.