Salamanca's Main St. bridge closing for 4 months for repairs

SALAMANCA — The Main Street bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the repair project expected to begin this month and last until July.
The Common Council authorized closing the bridge during its regular meeting Wednesday, noting that the bridge could remain open for pedestrian traffic only.
The original plan was to have one lane open for vehicles, swapping lanes about halfway through the project. However, City Clerk Tracy Chamberlain said the contractors determined the project would be completed sooner if the bridge was closed off to traffic entirely.
“We talked with the fire and police because they were at the meeting too,” Mayor Sandra Magiera said. “They said there’s no problem needing to reroute to get to where they need to go.”
The project includes curb and sidewalk work and some cleanup and painting work underneath the bridge.
“It is an inconvenience, I understand that, but it does need repairs before somebody gets her,” said council member Janet Koch, D-Ward 5.
The council accepted the low bid of $469,589.40 from Oakgrove Construction Inc., of Elma for the bridge’s repairs on March 23 as well as authorized Urban Engineers to proceed with phases five and six of the project for construction management and inspection services.
Plans to repair the Main Street bridge began in 2016, but when the casino compact dispute between the Seneca Nation and the state began in 2017, the project was paused. Since then, continuous wear of the 30-year-old bridge has caused a need for additional and more extensive repairs.
In August 2021, Department of Public Works Superintendent Rob Carpenter said he received a schedule from the state that has construction projected to begin Monday, April 4, 2022, and completed by July 29, 2022.
The city entered into a contract April 14, 2021, with Urban Engineers to proceed with final design plans to repair the bridge over the Allegheny River.
About 80% of the project’s cost would be covered by federal funding, 15% could come from state funding and the remaining 5% would fall to the city.
The state approved the cost estimate for the project and is ready to program funding for the design and inspection, with costs of roughly $200,000.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council withdrew its resolution for purchasing a new 2022 Ford F-150 Super Cap pickup truck from West Herr Ford of Hamburg after determining it does not qualify for piggyback bid eligibility.
The council next confirmed the city clerk properly advertised for bids for the new Ford pickup and further considered bids received for it.
Chamberlain said she and the city attorney attempted to get the information of the truck from West Herr after receiving the state quotation, but when trying to submit the paperwork online she did not see West Herr listed as a vendor for piggyback bid eligibility.
“We’re probably not going to find the information, so it was best to reject it and then do the bid in the newspaper,” Chamberlain explained. “We advertised for bids and West Herr was the only one that bid.”