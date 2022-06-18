Salamanca's ‘Crafty Ladies’ benefit those in need with needlework donations

SALAMANCA — The Crafty Ladies who meet at the Salamanca Area Senior Center have been busily creating their beautiful needlework to benefit selected charities.
About eight to 10 group members gather together every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to share their passion for knitting and crocheting while helping those in need.
The creative ladies include organizer Lorraine Prusinowski, Mary Ann Wujastyk, Rose Stone, Lorna Leder, Virginia Smrek, Joan Budzinski, Kathy Riddle, Nancy Terhune, Ellen Rettberg and Carol Torrence.
Prusinowski said the group tries to pick one charity each year and focuses on donating their projects to it. She added that they’ve done quite a few projects this year, which isn’t normal for them.
“Most of us are seniors and we don’t really need things for ourselves,” she said. “We all like to knit and crochet, so we seek out organizations that need help.”
Some of the charities they support include the Olean Lions Club; St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center in Buffalo; Warm-Up America in Texas, made up of volunteers who knit and crochet handmade afghans and clothing for those in need; Operation Gratitude, a nation-wide nonprofit that proudly delivers care packages to deployed troops, first responders, military families, recruit graduates, veterans, wounded heroes and caregivers; and various churches in the area.
Prusinowski said they work on knitting and crocheting projects both independently and together as a group. She said they’ve also been working on fleece blankets for various organizations. The group has also made prayer shawls for different churches in the area, as well as hospice. She keeps a scrapbook with pictures of their projects.
“Right now, we are making fleece blankets for the Olean Lions Club, and they are going to donate them to the Child Advocacy Center in Olean,” she said.
The group has knitted and crocheted many baby items including sweater and hat sets, booties, afghans and bibs. Prusinowski said they are going to donate all their baby items to the St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center in Buffalo.
“After this baby project, we’re going to donate to the Leo Lions in the fall when they collect hats, mittens, scarves and socks,” she said. “I think those will go to the Child Advocacy Center.”
This winter, the ladies knitted and crocheted 9-by-7 inch rectangles and sent them directly to Warm Up America in Texas. Prusinowski said the organization has their own group that puts the rectangles together to make blankets for the homeless, veterans, sick children and seniors in hospitals or nursing homes.
“We sent in over 160 rectangles, plus some scarves and hats. Kathy (Riddle) made the majority of the rectangles we sent in,” she said. “Unfortunately, it has become costly to ship.”
THE GROUP unofficially began when some members attended evening classes at the Salamanca City Central School where Carol Ellis either taught them how to knit and crochet, or helped them brush up on their skills, Prusinowski said. When the program was discontinued at the school but the senior center opened up around the same time, the women decided to continue their needlework at the senior center.
The Crafty Ladies group developed at the center as they were doing knitting and crocheting activities, beginning in 2010, Prusinowski recalled. After a few years of meeting socially, they became an organized group in June 2014 when they started to focus on donating their creations to charities.
“I think the very first project we did for charity was fleece blankets for the Rotary,” she said. “They called on us and asked if we would make fleece blankets for their Reading Buddy Program.”
Other opportunities to donate their needlework to charity soon came along. Prusinowski said they got a call from a veterans organization one time that asked if they would make afghans and other items for veterans in a nursing home. Another opportunity arose when one of the Crafty Ladies found the Operation Gratitude program when the ladies made and sent scarves for veterans in the service. They have also made shawls and lap robes for home care and hospice.
Their needlework is made specifically for donation to help others, not to be sold, Prusinowski said.
Yarn is very expensive these days, but the cost hasn’t stopped the ladies from purchasing their own yarn and supplies for each project. Prusinowski said they occasionally get yarn donated to them, but they would happily accept any donations from the public.
Prusinowski said the senior center is always looking for new members and volunteers who are not required to be members. Any senior citizen 60 years old or older from Cattaraugus County may join. Membership dues are $15 annually. The center is also looking for speakers or entertainment for their Friday luncheons.
For more information about the group or the center, call (716) 945-3138, email salamancasenior@yahoo.com or visit salamancanyseniorcenter.org.