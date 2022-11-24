Salamanca's Community Thanksgiving Dinner returns with 400 meals served

Students in the Salamanca Key Club and school staff served up 400 turkey dinners with all the fixings at the return of the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner held Nov. 14 in both Seneca Intermediate and high school cafeterias.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District hosted its fifth annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner earlier this month, hosted by the student-organized Key Club with help from the school district, staff, students and community.

After taking two years off due to COVID-19, the school served about 400 dinners to the Salamanca community on Nov. 14, about a quarter of which were to-go boxes.

