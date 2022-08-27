Salamanca Youth Bureau wraps up summer programs

SALAMANCA — As summer ends and kids prepare to head back to school, the Salamanca Youth Bureau wrapped up its summer programming last Friday.
Youth Bureau Director Sandi Brundage said the youth center ended their Arts Alive Summer Theater Program with two presentations of “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater on Aug. 17 and 18. She said not as many kids participated this year as in the past, but the staff and kids that were there did a wonderful job.
“The kids were really excited to do this and work together. It was just awesome and the shows were well-attended,” she said. “It was nice to see them happy and playing, as well as participating in the theater program and having fun.”
Brundage said the summer programs went really well. She said they had 1,600 visits to all of their programs, which is the summer supervised playground program and summer theater.
“It was wonderful to see the kids back and playing safely again,” she said. “It was also nice to see the number of kids that participated.”
According to Brundage, the youth bureau had 84 children registered to attend the free summer programs. She said that’s about 50% more than last year, but compared to 2019, it’s about the same.
“We did the numbers and they were 4 percent over 2019, which would be the last regular year,” she said.
Brundage said they had 18 part-time employees hired by the city that worked in the summer playground and Arts Alive summer theater program this year.
There are several playgrounds throughout the city located at the youth center, Highland Avenue, Erie Street and School Street. Brundage said they had about 500 more visits to the playgrounds this year than last year, so they’re right about where they were three years ago.
Brundage said attendance at the Highland playground is always higher because it’s a newer playground that has equipment for kids of all ages. She said the playground at the youth center is also always well-attended because a lot of kids come there and stay until 8 p.m. when the center closes.
“The families were very excited to have these summer programs back and, honestly, they were very much wanting to have things return to normal, like we all are,” she said. “They have to shuttle the kids back and forth to rehearsals, so they do a lot of the heavy-lifting and we appreciate that.”
The youth center is located at 36 South Ave. and is open to youth aged 5 to 18, Monday through Friday, 2:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call (716) 945-1311.
(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)