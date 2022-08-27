Salamanca Youth Bureau wraps up summer programs

The City of Salamanca Youth Bureau ended its summer programs last week. They ended their Arts Alive Summer Theater Program with two presentations of “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater on Aug. 17 and 18.

 Deb Everts photo

SALAMANCA — As summer ends and kids prepare to head back to school, the Salamanca Youth Bureau wrapped up its summer programming last Friday.

Youth Bureau Director Sandi Brundage said the youth center ended their Arts Alive Summer Theater Program with two presentations of “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater on Aug. 17 and 18. She said not as many kids participated this year as in the past, but the staff and kids that were there did a wonderful job.

(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social