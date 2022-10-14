Salamanca woman is Democratic candidate for county clerk

SALAMANCA — A Salamanca woman making her first run for elective office plans to draw on 18 years experience in the service industry.
An Olean native, Kristin Sledge-Whitcomb is running on the Democratic line for Cattaraugus County clerk in the Nov. 8 elections.
“Democratic leaders reached out to me,” Sledge-Whitcomb said in an interview Thursday at her Salamanca home. She’s not been previously affiliated with any political party and hopes to draw votes from independent voters as well as Democrats.
The county clerk’s office became vacant when Alan Bernstein of Olean resigned over the summer — too late to go through the normal nominating process. Republicans nominated Deputy Clerk Darrell Klute, who is acting county clerk.
“I know a lot of people on both (political) sides,” Sledge-Whitcomb said. “I’m not affiliated with any political party. I’m for the people.”
She draws on her 18 years in customer service — including as a manager — as well as her small business experience and her computer and technical skills.
A 2004 Olean High School graduate, she is the daughter of George and Laurie Sledge. Her father died when she was only 10. “We had it pretty good with my mom as a single parent. I grew up strong and independent. Work is important to me.”
After learning about the county clerk’s responsibilities, Sledge-Whitcomb said she learned about the history of the office and two women who held the office for long periods of time — Republican Mynetta Fluker and Democrat Gloria Bilotta — who broke the glass ceiling.
“In more than 50 years, there have been four clerks,” she said. “What an honor it would be to carry on the tradition.”
One thing Sledge-Whitcomb is looking into is a mobile office to bring county clerk’s services closer to the people in different parts of the county. “I’d like to make things more accessible for the public.”
Sledge-Whitcomb played sports at Olean High School and went on to study radio and TV at Genesee Community College. She also attended Jamestown Community College in Olean.
Five years ago she established her own photography business, KSledgeWhitcomb Photography. She is a server at Ellicottville Beverage Co. in Ellicottville. “I’ve always loved waitressing,” she said. “I love people and I love working with people.”
Sledge-Whitcomb said she’s happy to have the opportunity to work directly for county residents. “I’ll be the first face of county government that most people see. I’m very personable. I like to make people feel at home. People remember a pleasant, positive experience.”
Sledge-Whitcomb has lived in Salamanca for the past 11 years, has been married to her wife for 10 years and has an 8-year-old son.
Sledge-Whitcomb introduced herself to Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee members at a meeting at their Olean headquarters on Wednesday. She looks forward to more meet and greets.
To people who have asked about her lack of experience in the office, Sledge-Whitcomb responds: “My opponent came into office inexperienced. I have plans. I want to make things more accessible for people.”
She also emphasizes something she learned growing up and as a member of several sports teams: “The need to work together.”
Frank Puglisi, Cattaraugus County Democratic chairman, said he was excited about Sledge-Whitcomb’s candidacy.
“We’re supporting her because she’s not a political insider. She is a fresh face and dedicated to puting service back in that office.”
Democrats had a narrow window to name a candidate, Puglisi said. “We found out on Sept. 15 it would be on the ballot.” The clerk’s office filed a letter declaring the office vacant on the last day to get on the ballot.
Democrats are planning phone banks and door to door campaigning to get out the vote, Puglisi said. “The more people meet her, the more they will like her,” he said of Sledge-Whitcomb.