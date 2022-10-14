Salamanca woman is Democratic candidate for county clerk

Kristin Sledge-Whitcomb of Salamanca is the Democratic candidate for Cattaraugus County clerk.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — A Salamanca woman making her first run for elective office plans to draw on 18 years experience in the service industry.

An Olean native, Kristin Sledge-Whitcomb is running on the Democratic line for Cattaraugus County clerk in the Nov. 8 elections.

