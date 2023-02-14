Salamanca Winter Weekend royalty crowned

Salamanca High School held its Winter Weekend dance Saturday evening at the high school gym. The Winter Weekend court included (from left) sophomore representatives Maylina Massagli and Zach Trietley; King Quinton Jones and Queen Alina Cook; Prince Keegan Hardy and Princess Lily Bryant; and freshman representatives Landon Baker and Gabby Bly.

 Salamanca City Central School District

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social