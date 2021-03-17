SALAMANCA — The ball of who is responsible for paying for repairing the Main Street bridge is back in the state’s court after the city submitted a request for additional funding.
The Salamanca Board of Public Works learned March 10 that the proposed $750,000 project to repair the bridge is awaiting approval by New York state for federal funding. If given the OK, the city would only be responsible for 5 percent of the total cost — about $37,500.
Dan Kruez of Urban Engineers said the recent bridge inspection showed that conditions had worsened and the damage was more significant than when the project was first proposed four years ago.
“The state asked me to submit the revised cost estimate to them in an effort to program additional federal funding for the project,” he said. “They’ve known we were going to do this for a couple months.”
When the city first worked with the state on a plan to repair the bridge in 2016, $200,000 in federal aid was earmarked for the work, Kruez said. Although the state approved the project design in 2017, all state and federal projects on Seneca territories were halted following the casino compact dispute. This also included the repaving of Routes 219 and 417 in the city.
Then in March of 2020, Kruez said a notice from the state said work would resume on all the projects that were paused three years earlier. While the state would be responsible for the main arterial work, the city was said to be responsible for the Main Street bridge.
“We came to the council and got approval to do what we needed to do to get the project moving, and the first thing we wanted to do was a complete environmental evaluation of the project,” he said. “We finally got that stuff approved in January 2021.”
The way the new request for funding with the new cost estimate has been submitted could result in 80% of the project receiving federal funding, 15% funded by the state and the last 5% from the city, Kruez said.
“You don’t really have to do anything else right now except wait and see what they say,” he added. “They know the bridge needs to be fixed before it gets any worse.”
At this point, Kruez said the bridge conditions are not bad enough that it needs to be closed to vehicular traffic, but it may get to that point if it goes another year without the repairs.
“All the damage is down at the north and south ends where the joints are shot and the saltwater is leaking down there and rusting the steel and the five girders across the bridge,” he explained. “We inspected the center piers and bearings and everything and they’re fine. It’s incredible what kind of shape they’re in for being 40 years old.”
In addition to repairs to the joints, bearings and structure underneath, Kruez said the project could also include new sidewalks and curbing, cleaning the bridge underneath and sealing it to stop water from leaking down underneath.
“Hopefully we’ll get the money and we can proceed with getting this thing done and it won’t cost you as much,” he added.
