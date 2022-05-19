Salamanca voters overwhelmingly pass school budget, capital project

SALAMANCA — Not only did Salamanca City Central School District voters pass the proposed budget with no change in the tax levy for next school year but also OK’d the next phase of the ongoing capital improvement project.
Voters also elected Tadd J. Rider and Donald “Flip” White to the Board of Education for a five- and two-year term, respectively.
Salamanca’s proposed $47.43 million budget for the 2022-23 school year with no tax levy increase passed Tuesday by a 319-31 tally.
Voters also approved the $21.49 million Phase 4 capital improvement project with no tax impact for renovations at the Iroquois Drive athletics fields, maintenance building and transportation building with a 315-30 tally. Additionally, the establishment of a new capital improvement reserve fund for up to $25 million in preparation for possible future projects was also approved by a 319-23 tally.
“I’m pleased with the turnout, in particular the percentage of voters who affirmed our capital project works, our capital reserve planning for the future and, of course, our budget,” said Robert Breidenstein, district superintendent.
The proposed budget includes about $300,000 less in spending compared to the current school year’s budget, less than a 1% decrease. The tax levy once again remains steady at $250,000 for the fifth consecutive vote. In addition to filling nine retirement positions, the budget includes the creation of 21 new positions.
Breidenstein said both city and Seneca Nation officials showed up to vote Tuesday, and the district has been in constant communication with both entities over the past several years which has led to achievements like the Veterans Memorial Park upgrades in 2020.
“We are appreciative of the community’s 11-year support of our budgets and capital improvement projects where we’ve averaged over 90-percent support from the community,” he added. “Everything that we’re doing is a direct result of our relationship and engagement with the entire Salamanca community.”
SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION
Tadd J. Rider was elected to the Board of Education with 214 votes as was Donald “Flip” White with 199. Timothy J. Waterman, who was also on the ballot, received 168 votes.
The two open seats were held by Barb Sande, who resigned in February, and Jessica Crouse, an interim board member appointed to vill the seat of Dr. Meghan McCune, who resigned in August. Crouse did not seek election to fill McCune’s seat to the end of term.
By receiving the highest number of votes, Rider will be assigned the five-year term seat beginning July 1 and expiring June 30, 2027.
By receiving the second most votes, White was sworn into the unexpired term beginning May 18 and expiring on June 30, 2023.
CAPITAL PROJECT
The approved $34.78 million capital project will encompass a complete renovation of the 15-year-old track and field; add turf multi-purpose fields inside the track; build a new turf softball field; relocation and expansion of tennis courts; renovations and upgrade to the existing maintenance building; and add parking near the track.
“We are super excited about this,” Bredenstein said. “Our track and field is something used all the time by community members. Being able to give that a much-needed facelift is something that will allow us to hold additional events.”
The cost for all aspects of the Phase 4 construction will not impact the local tax levy. The funding for the related work, construction and contingencies will come from existing district financial reserves and various forms of New York state aid. The net result is a zero impact on taxes while securing $21,489,881 worth of upgrades.
The project also includes about $290,000 in security upgrades around the Iroquois Drive campus and renovations to the Seneca Intermediate science classrooms.
“This new project will be a capstone for improvements to the softball field, which is one of our last fields that we’ll have touched,” Breidenstein said. “Expanding the track to eight lanes will allow us to host sectional tournament events. If we thought Vets Park was busy, this will make us even busier. I’m overjoyed at the support we’ve had for these investments and the things that make Salamanca special.”
Approval to create a $25 million capital reserve account is also something the district should be proud of, Breidenstein said, because it will help propel the district with what it wants to do next.
“All of this started in 2015 when the community said, ‘We want improvements, but don’t you dare close Prospect (Elementary School),’” he recalled. “It goes to show that when the community is involved and the school district listens, nothing is impossible.”