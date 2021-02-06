Salamanca VFW post celebrates 75 years

SALAMANCA — The Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296 in Salamanca celebrated its 75th birthday on Jan. 16.
With several post and auxiliary members in attendance, a formal citation was presented by Danny William, the VFW District Commander for the Department of New York, on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Commander-in-Chief Harold “Hal” Roesch II.
The citation stated: “Congratulations of the 75th anniversary of the Post mustered January 16th, 1946. Their outstanding record of service to the community, to veterans, service members and their families and to our nation for so many years.”
The citation went on to say members of Post 5296 are a pillar of support for the city and they have provided public service to others in addition to some being those who bore the burden of defending the country as veterans.
“The continued devotion to protecting and upholding American ideals serve as an inspiration for all to follow and is testament to the Veterans of Foreign Wars motto, ‘No One Does More For Veterans,’” the citation concluded.
Officials said Post 5296 is always looking for new members to carry on the 75-year-old tradition and welcomes any eligible veterans to join in their mission to veterans, the community and the nation.