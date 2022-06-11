Salamanca teacher’s legacy continues Sunday at memorial 5K

SALAMANCA — The memory of a Prospect Elementary School teacher who died during the early months of COVID-19 will continue to impact future generations this weekend.
The Salamanca High School Class of 2023 is hosting the 2nd annual Cindy Mohr 5K Run/Walk on Sunday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Cindy Mohr Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Class of 2023.
Attendees will begin gathering at Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m. for check-in. The 5K begins at 10 o’clock. Cost is $30 for ages 13 and up, $20 for 12 and under. Online payment and registration are available on the district website.
“Preparations have gone well,” said Mindy John, co-organizer of the event. “We are ready and excited for Sunday’s event.”
Chicken BBQ dinners are also available for $12 beginning at 11 a.m. until gone. Dinner includes two sides and a bottle of water. Only 100 are available. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from members of the Class of 2023 or by contacting Mindy John at mjohn@salamancany.org, Judy Norkus at jnorkus@salamancany.org or Michala Redeye mredeye@salamancany.org.
Thanks to support during the inaugural event, the Class of 2023 was able to present three Class of 2021 seniors with a Cindy Mohr Memorial Scholarship for college.
“Last year was a huge success. It was the first year of the event and we had very little time to plan due to school closures and COVID restrictions,” John said. “We expected 50 runners and walkers and had over 200. The community and surrounding communities really came together to honor Cindy and show support.”
Donations to the scholarship are also accepted and can be made year-round. Checks can be made out to John or Judy Norkus, Class of 2023 advisors, and sent to Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive, Salamanca, NY 14779.
“This year the Class of 2023 also proposed that the newly renovated Prospect Elementary School library be dedicated to Cindy Mohr,” John added. “That has been approved and a dedication ceremony will take place with her family this weekend.”
John said they are hoping for as many, if not more, runners and walkers this year as in 2021. She said the goal is to keep building the scholarship fund so it can continue for many years to come, even after the junior class of 2023 graduates.
“The students wanted to do something to honor her and to make sure she will never be forgotten,” she said. “We would like this event to continue long after the Class of 2023 graduates next year, and we will need the community’s support for this to happen.”
John said Mohr’s touched so many lives in the community, and the Class of 2023, students, staff, community members and surrounding community members were deeply impacted by the loss of Mohr, her mother and her sister.
“A lot of our students felt helpless but wanted to do something and also show their support and show how much Mrs. Mohr meant to them,” she said. “This is a great way for them to come together, bring the community together and celebrate the legacy of a truly great teacher, friend and pillar of the community.”
The Cynthia J. Mohr Scholarship will be awarded yearly to one or two graduating seniors pursuing higher education, as selected by the 2023 class officers, class advisors, selected district staff and Mohr’s family. Students had to apply by June 4.
The Class of 2023 expressed thanks to the community and Cindy’s family for their continued support, the class officers and representative and sponsors who have contributed to the scholarship fund.
Visit www.salamancany.org for more information about the scholarship fund or to register for the 5K.
Also, the Salamanca school district will dedicate the Prospect Elementary School library in memory of Mohr at 3:45 p.m. Monday. All are welcome to attend.