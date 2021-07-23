SALAMANCA — With the summer months of school in full swing, the Salamanca City Central School District is offering students and staff plenty of engagement in school buildings while maintaining COVID-19 safety.
Dr. Mark Beehler, deputy superintendent, told the Board of Education at its regular meeting Wednesday students are on campus Monday through Thursday for summer school, camps, enrichment activities and sports.
“The practices that we’re currently following are the same procedures for students that were in place in the spring,” he said.
Beehler said students and staff who are in a teaching, learning or athletic setting are required to wear masks anytime they’re inside a school building. If they are outside and can maintain social distancing, they do not have to wear a mask. Vaccinated adults who are in an area by themselves, such as a classroom or office, are not required to wear masks.
“At this point there’s a lot of questions about what things are going to look like in the fall,” Beehler said. “We are not prepared to speculate on expectations for the fall and masks.”
Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said the school district is awaiting guidance from the state, but should be planning for all students to return to campus.
“In comparison, this time last year we had no guidance about the start of school until July 26, so we’re still on target for that late announcement about what September will look like,” he said.
The meeting also featured a presentation from high school students in the GIS class taught by earth science teacher Dr. Graham Hayes.
Student Matthew Schnaufer explained his project mapping the congregations, parishioners addresses and church addresses of the Wesleyan Watermark Church in Erie County.
Schnaufer showed how he mapped out how close each family lives to the church closest to them, color-coded them by distance and showed household numbers by size.
“The church was very appreciative of this because they had never had all the people on a map at one time, so this was a very useful thing,” Hayes said.
Next, student Mitchel Schnaufer presented his project on the fire departments in Cattaraugus County to determine if the departments are serving the most amount of people most effectively. Schnaufer showed the population address points, made them into a heat map representing population density and then presented a map with drive-time analysis from the closest fire departments.
“We can see there are some denser populations that isn’t being served adequately by a fire department, and that’s where this project comes in,” Schnaufer said.
Using his data, Schnaufer suggested new fire departments in underserved areas including Onoville, Napoli and south of Gowanda. He noted Gowanda has a fire department, but it is in Erie County and would take longer to serve south of the village.
“This is a neat example of how you can take a subject in high school and turn it into a practical application,” Hayes said. “Next year these will be labs for my next set of students to exercise.”
Board President Theresa Ray said seeing what the students can do with the technology is exciting and invited them back to show their projects anytime.
In her report, Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said the food service new hire will be on the Aug. 3 meeting agenda for approval. She said she has reached out to the Seneca Nation farm to see what vegetables and bison can be provided to the school for the upcoming year’s meals.
In his report, Breidenstein said work on updating the Code of Conduct continues. He said the team doing it will meet a couple more times and hopes to bring it to the board at the Aug. 3 meeting.
The Aug. 3 meeting will also include presentations on the hiring process, an update on the capital project construction and recognition of two employees who will be retiring at the end of September.