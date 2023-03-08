SALAMANCA — With fewer than 60 days left in the school year, district officials have shared that several classes are performing better in testing this winter than they did at the beginning of the school year — but there is still some catching up to do.
Tiffany Giannicchi, assistant superintendent, told the Board of Education Feb. 28 that district administrators had previously reviewed performance data from the fall and now can compare it to the latest winter scores.
“We’re really proud of this data because almost every grade level has made some growth and we’re starting to close the gaps,” she said. “It’s exciting to see the growth we’re making and actually where we’re headed.”
The administrators used NWEA MAP assessment data for students in grades 2 through 10 and AimsWeb data for kindergarten and first graders, Giannicchi explained. The students in kindergarten and first grade also took the NWEAs, but they didn’t have growth measures to compare them to, she said.
“I want to thank the principals because they’ve worked countless hours on this,” she said. “They’ve worked as a true team to come up with a presentation that really reflects K through 12 academics at the Salamanca City School District.”
Nicole Beaver, Principal of Elementary School Instruction, said NWEA MAP is an adaptive achievement and growth test given to students in the fall, winter and spring. Students receive Rasch Unit (RIT) scores that map each student’s results from 100 to 350, she said. It is an estimation of a student’s instructional level and also measures student progress or growth in school from year to year.
“You could say that the RIT score measures how tall a student is on the curriculum scale,” she added.
Beaver presented the elementary-level scores and Lloyd Long, assistant high school principal, presented for the high school scores for grades 8, 9 and 10.
In reading, NWEA scores were behind the national average across the board, however, some gains were made on catching up to the average in every grade except one. While eighth graders dropped behind about 0.8 points, seventh graders made a gain of 5.3. Most scores ranged between a 1.7- and 4.6-point gain.
In math, NWEA scores were also behind the national averages with just as many grades widening the gap as closing it. Both second and ninth graders saw a gain of 2.5 points on the national average with eighth graders dropped about 3.4 points from where they stood in the fall. Most scores ranged from dropping behind a point to gaining a point.
“It’s important to acknowledge that our students will grow at their own pace,” Beaver said. “If we’re thinking of it as a ruler, and you’re thinking of a third grader being 4 feet tall when they start third grade, we wouldn’t expect them to be 6 feet tall at the end of the year. We want them to gradually grow, and that’s what we’re seeing at this point.
“We know our students still have a lot to learn, but we’re using this data to better improve our instruction,” she continued. “I’m confident that we’ll continue to see our students go through the spring.”
Kim Oakes, Prospect Elementary Principal, reviewed Aimsweb, noting it is a benchmark tool for monitoring progress. Like NWEA, they are administered three times a year in fall, winter and spring. However, the targets change yearly and are based on the National results from the year before.
Kindergarten literacy data showed students going from about 22 in the fall to a 50 in the winter compared to the national averages of 42 and 78, respectively. First grade literacy scores went from about 13 to 25 compared to 35 to 59 nationally.
For math scores, kindergarten students went from about 27 to 36 compared to the national average of 34 to 43. Meanwhile, first graders went from about 39 to 49 compared to 47 to 59 in the national averages.
“We’re still seeing that positive upward trajectory and growth,” Oakes said. “We’re using this information to drill down and make sure we’re best supporting our kids.”
High School Principal Chris Siebert said they have the data to show which students are having the lowest achievements in the tests, meaning the district can focus on low-growth students with interventions.
“We do have some students who already score high so they don’t grow a lot because they’re already at a high level,” he added. “It’s interesting to note that in eighth grade, half of them had great growth on the math test. Although the graph didn’t show it, it was a narrow number of students that affected that.”
The board, though proud of the improvements overall grades had made, wondered what could be done to help continue shrinking those gaps with the national averages and get students off on the right path when the year begins in September.
Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent, said there is a need for more students to enroll in Pre-K. He said the idea to add an early childhood education to the district, to work with community families and ask what the district can do to help should happen sooner that later.