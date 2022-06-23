SALAMANCA — The National Society of High School Scholars has named Andrew Brodie, who will be a senior at Salamanca High School next year, to be a member of the scholastic group.
The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment.
Earlier this month, Andrew also received a scholarship to St. Bonaventure University worth $80,000 over the four years. He is in the top 10 of his class.
Andrew is the son of Diana Brodie-Anderson and the late Robert Brodie.
“Andrew is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future,” NSHSS co-founder and President James W. Lewis said. “I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Andrew has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence.”
The National Society of High School Scholars has more than 1.7 million members.