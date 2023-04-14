Salamanca senior center parking coming to Race Street

SALAMANCA — Senior citizens who utilize the Salamanca Area Senior Center will soon have additional parking spaces closer to the front door without worry of getting a ticket.
The Common Council Wednesday adopted its first ordinance of 2023 amending the municipal code to designate parking on Race Street for visitors to the senior center at 20 Main St.
Parking for senior center visitors will be permitted on the south side of Race Street for 200 feet from Main Street heading east.
The city Police Commission recommended the change to replace the current restricted parking along the south side of Race Street from 20-minute parking to allowing use for the senior center only.
Following a study by the police commission on the effects on safety and convenience of the traffic flow along Race Street heading east from Main Street, the council determined that the ordinance for senior center parking is in the best interest of the public health, safety and welfare.
In addition to appropriate signage OK’d by the Superintendent of Public Works, the council also agreed to have parking spaces painted to deter drivers from taking up two spots.
Addressing business in the same neighborhood, the council also authorized the sale of a portion of the Ray Evans Seneca Theater parcel at 8 Main St. to William Canella, owner of the next-door property at 16 Main St., for $500.
The lot at the rear of Canella’s property is an extension of the theater’s property and runs behind the 16 Main building to the senior center. Canella said he wants to purchase the portion of the property to access the back of his building from the municipal parking lot since there is a driveway that leads to it.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council approved an increase to the 2023-24 police department budget to include on additional full-time officer and one additional part-time dispatcher, as recommended by the police commission.
The council went on to appoint the following new hires:
Jordan Grinols, of Salamanca, as full-time police officer.
Zachary Hemphill, of Allegany, as full-time police officer.
Caleb McCormick, of Great Valley, as provisional full-time dispatcher.
Thomas Henderson, of Allegany, as provisional part-time dispatcher.
Amanda Brewer, of Salamanca, as provisional part-time dispatcher.
Ronald Brown Jr., of Otto, as provisional part-time dispatcher.
ALSO OF NOTE, the council:
Adopted the amended Code of Ethics for city officers and employees.
Adopted an amendment to the procedure to be taken at council meetings.