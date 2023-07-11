SALAMANCA — Prospect Elementary School welcomes a new assistant principal for when classes resume this September.
Laura Route will assume the role of helping oversee education for students in Pre-K through third grade, filling the position most recently held by Lynn Magiera, who retired from the district after serving more than 30 years.
The Salamanca Board of Education approved Route’s appointment as the new assistant principal at its June 27 meeting. Her first day was July 1.
In a welcome letter posted on the district website, Route said she joins the school community “with great excitement and anticipation” to work alongside everyone in the coming months. She said she believes a strong, cohesive team is the cornerstone of success and is “looking forward to forging meaningful connections.”
Originally from Rochester, Route said her educational journey for the past 12 years has taken her across three states where she served in general education, special education, gifted and talented development, compliance facilitation and as a principal intern.
“I’ve focused on instructor development, differentiation of assessments and classwork, MTSS creation and refinement and provided exceptional children mandates for state regulations,” she added.
Route said she’s also enthusiastic about engaging with the broader community of Prospect Elementary, encouraging an inclusive and nurturing environment that supports the growth and development of every student.
“I firmly believe that collaboration between school and community plays a pivotal role in shaping the educational experience,” she said, “and I am eager to build strong partnerships with parents, guardians and community members to ensure our students’ success.”
Embarking on the new academic year while embracing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, Route said she’s confident that the school will have a healthy and progressive year together. She said she’s committed to providing support, guidance and encouragement to both staff and students as we work collaboratively towards common goals.
“I am genuinely delighted to be a part of the Prospect Elementary family, and I am eagerly counting down the days until I can meet you all in person,” she added.
Route currently lives in Ellicottville with her husband, Peter, and their pug, Louie. In her free time, she enjoys hiking and skiing.