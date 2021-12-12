SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District will move to a virtual learning model through the new year due to COVID-19.
In a letter to the community posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Bob Breidenstein announced the school would move to remote learning as of Saturday through Jan. 3.
Since Thursday, the district has been engaged in extensive contact tracing of new COVID cases impacting both Salamanca students and staff, Briedenstein said.
“When COVID began, our district pledged to follow the numbers and make decisions based on safety, instruction and wellness for everyone in our community,” he wrote in a separate Facebook post. “I have stated we will be open if we can do so safely. We now have significant evidence to believe that school is not currently a safe place for our students or staff.”
According to data posted on the district website, the week ending Dec. 4 saw 33 individuals in quarantine with three people who had tested positive. Between Dec. 6 and 9, four staff members and three students had tested positive, according to district data.
“On Tuesday, we had two positive individuals and less than 20 quarantined individuals,” Breidenstein said. “By Friday afternoon, this number had more than quadrupled.”
The second reason for going remote, Breidenstein said, are for the first time since March 2020 the district is seeing in-school transmission as confirmed by our contact tracing. The final reason, he said, is because students and staff have not been staying home if they are feeling ill even though they have been asked to.
“This current spike in positive cases and resulting quarantines are directly connected to individual lapses in this protocol,” he said. “Simply put, no one wants to close but when a pronounced spike occurs, this elevates the safety risk for students, staff and elders in the community.”
During the next three weeks, all out-of-district special education placements and CTE students will be transported as usual, Briedenstein said.
Materials and packets for Prospect Elementary students will be delivered Monday after noon. If students need materials or computers they should contact the main office, he said. All faculty and staff should report as usual on Monday.
The district administrative team will be reviewing the impact on co-curricular activities, Breidenstein said.
“I appreciate the community input and have spoken with our leadership team,” he said. “I will reevaluate the decision to close through Jan. 3 and hope to have better news if we have better numbers.”