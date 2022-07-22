Salamanca schools transition to new, fresh food service program

Two food service employees of the Salamanca school district prepare a meal under the new food service program from Brigaid.

SALAMANCA — Students who attend Salamanca schools will once again have their morning and mid-day meals provided for free during the upcoming school year.

The Salamanca City Central School District announced Tuesday the district will continue serving meals for all children under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast program called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2022-23 school year.

