SALAMANCA — Students who attend Salamanca schools will once again have their morning and mid-day meals provided for free during the upcoming school year.
The Salamanca City Central School District announced Tuesday the district will continue serving meals for all children under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast program called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2022-23 school year.
“I think it’s gone really well,” said Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operations. “And it includes an after-school snack too once we get all the programs running.”
Now in its eighth year for Salamanca, the annual program allows for children at all district schools and sites to be served breakfast and lunch at no charge to the students’ families.
In response to COVID-19, schools participating in the National School Lunch Program were authorized by USDA to provide meals at no cost during the past couple years, Magara explained, but portions of that program are ending.
“Come September, schools will have to go back to charging either the reduced price to those who qualify or the full price,” she said. “But we aren’t because we’re still under our CEP program for another two years before I’ll have to apply again.”
While the first meals are free, any students who wish to have a second breakfast or lunch are charged.
Besides providing free meals, since September 2021 the district also does all its own cooking in-house rather than working with a food management company, Magara said. Chefs and food managers Drew Venezia and John Haley have spent the past year transitioning Salamanca to a self-operating food service program to improve the quality and ingredients of school meals.
“We’re still dealing with some bumps and bruises along the way with a new program,” she said. “It’s kind of like opening a restaurant and you serve 400 people within an hour.”
Nevertheless, students and staff alike are excited about the change and enjoyed much of the food served so far. Magara said it’s also given the district an opportunity to offer different foods that many students may not have had before.
“Most kids, if you ask them if they’ve tried kale chips before, they’re going to say no. But if they’ve gone here, they’ve tried them and it’s absolutely wonderful,” she said. “It’s nice to get some new things out there, especially for the little ones who can get more acclimated to it when they get a little older.”
Looking forward to September, Magara said the district plans to partner with the Seneca Nation’s Gakwi:yo:h Farms to not only purchase local foods but prepare and offer some Indigenous meals throughout the year.
Additionally, as in the past, Magara said the district has made arrangements with the other schools that host Salamanca students to cover their meals as well.
In the 2021-22 school year through May, about 76,500 breakfasts and 124,150 lunches were served to a student population of about 1,300 students, Magara said. Although down from pre-COVID numbers, the district did not hold in-person classes for several weeks during the year.
“We’ve run into some supply issues with some things, but that’s pretty much country-wide, not just us,” she said. “I just know I can rely on Drew and John to make everything happen.”