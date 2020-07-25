SALAMANCA — As the Salamanca City Central School District continues developing plans for possible reopening in the fall, school officials are looking for input from families and the community on how to welcome back students as safely as possible.
The Board of Education was updated this past week on the reopening planning process by Dr. Mark Beehler, assistant superintendent for academic services.
Earlier in July, the district received guidance from the state Education Department outlining what the expectations were and made some recommendations and best practices to initiate continued education amid the pandemic, Beehler said.
“We have taken those recommendations, and we developed a survey that was distributed to the community in the middle to the end of last week, as well as a survey that went out to staff members,” he explained.
Beehler said meetings had been scheduled throughout the rest of this week with staff from each of the buildings as well as stakeholder meetings with school leaders, including the food service and transportation departments. He said the plan will be provided for comment, be modified again and go before the district safety committee before approval by the school board July 28.
As of Tuesday, the district had received nearly 400 community responses to the survey, Beehler said, as well as over 450 responses from district staff. He said school groups met Tuesday afternoon to review the survey data and began planning for possible reopening.
“They will take the information from the surveys as well as the review of surveying and brainstorm and begin to match it up with the guidance that has been provided to us,” he said. “We anticipate that by Wednesday we will have a pretty solid plan that meets the requirements that will then go out to the public for their comment.”
Although the initial operational plan may be approved next week, Beehler said he anticipates it will be revised several times before classes are scheduled to resume. They would likely identify additional concerns once the plan is in play if students do come back, he added.
Board member Kerry John said responses from members of the public he’s talked to are pretty evenly split about reopening or not, so he’s looking forward to what comes of the upcoming meetings.
Board member Barb Sande said using the restrooms will be a big safety factor and wondered if there were any discussions about how they will be managed. Beehler said they would be following specific safety guidelines from the state for all aspects of the school and they are quite rigorous.
“We will do this safely, or not at all,” he added.
Board member Brad Earley commended everyone who worked on making the survey, collecting the data and presenting on it in such a short period of time. He said he was impressed by how many people responded to the survey and thinks it’s a great start.
Board member Dr. Meghan McCune echoed Earley’s comments, adding that she was impressed as a parent how the district is taking into consideration the myriad of different pushes and pulls from parents on reopening.
“Some parents really need school to be open, but others do not want to send their children back and are not ready to do that,” she added. “I also like that this went out to staff because I think we need to be protective of our kids in and out of school but also our faculty and staff because they are our best resource.”
District superintendent Robert Breidenstein thanked everyone from teachers and staff to the community and parents for their help in developing the planning, calling it “an all hands on deck event.” He said the reopening plan has to cover not only the physical health and wellbeing of the students and staff but their mental and emotional health as well.
“We’re asking — I’m asking — for all of our staff and our students and our parents to communicate to us, whether it’s to your child’s teacher, counselor, social worker, school nurse, building principal, me as superintendent or our board members, if there’s something the community feels we need to know, please reach out,” he added.
