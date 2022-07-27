Salamanca schools reveal new playground for Vets Park

Potential design from Parkitects of a new playground at Veterans Memorial Park in Salamanca presented Tuesday at the school board meeting.

 Parkitects image

SALAMANCA — A potential design for a new playground at Veterans Memorial Park was announced Tuesday by the Salamanca City Central School District, and every child has a place to play on it.

Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, and athletic director Chad Bartoszek updated Board of Education members during their regular meeting Tuesday on the creation of the playground and what a timetable for installing it looks like.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social