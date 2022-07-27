Salamanca schools reveal new playground for Vets Park

SALAMANCA — A potential design for a new playground at Veterans Memorial Park was announced Tuesday by the Salamanca City Central School District, and every child has a place to play on it.
Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, and athletic director Chad Bartoszek updated Board of Education members during their regular meeting Tuesday on the creation of the playground and what a timetable for installing it looks like.
Bartoszek said district officials met with Parkitects to discuss the age ranges of children who would be using the playground meant to fill in an open space at the park. He said they also met with the district’s building and grounds department to go over logistics, ground covering and the pros and cons of turf or wood chips.
“Once we had the renderings and met with the company, they typically have a layout for you. They don’t really allow you to just pick and choose,” he said. “The decision to go with turf is it’s less maintenance and goes with the look of Vets Park.”
Bartoszek said three different renderings were shared with the Salamanca Youth Bureau, Seneca Nation recreation department and the city of Salamanca to get feedback on their thoughts and observations, as well as input on design choices such as colors.
“Once the parties gave their feed, this is what the decision was,” he said. “One of the areas they were looking for, especially some of the kids, were swings. However, swings take up a large amount of space and would prevent some of the other equipment from being there.”
Magara said one of the best aspects of the playground is it’s designed for many different kids. Design documents from Parkitects show equipment for ages 2-5 and 6-12 as well as handicap-accessibility and inclusive play pieces.
“There’s a bunch of different slides on there, there’s a bunch of crawling around things and climbing stuff,” she said. “We placed the order today for the equipment. It should be here by fall.”
The push to finalize the design this summer to meet this year’s ordering deadline so the district doesn’t incur next year’s predicted equipment price increases, Bartoszek said.
“There’s a long wait time on them as well, so we’ll store them and store them over the winter like we did with the Prospect playground,” Magara added.
A community build would be scheduled for spring 2023, but the city also recently went through a new playground design and equipment order with a plan to hold a couple community builds for the playgrounds next spring. Bartoszek said the district will work with the city to try to coordinate the build days.
Magara said the district plans to use turf instead of wood chips so it will match the rest of the park and nearly eliminate clean-up since wood chips could spread all around the area outside the playground.
“It is a different turf than what is on the sports field itself,” she added. “It’s a different turf but the color scheme can still match.”