SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District will now be in a virtual learning model through Wednesday due to COVID-19 after previously announcing remote instruction would last until 2022.
Superintendent Robert Breidenstein announced via Facebook post Monday afternoon that school would reopen to in-person instruction on Thursday.
“We began the COVID journey by promising to adhere to safety, wellness and continuity of instruction,” he said. “With that said, I’m rescinding my decision to close schools through Jan. 3.”
Breidenstein said he revisited the numbers of positive or quarantined individuals over the weekend. By late Friday, it was believed to be about 80 individuals impacted — an increase four times greater than the numbers Tuesday.
“By today, the true number of impactedness was closer to 63,” he said Monday. “This number, while still concerning, paints a different picture, one worthy of review.”
According to data posted on the district website, the week ending Dec. 4 saw 33 individuals in quarantine with three people who had tested positive. Between Dec. 6 and 9, four staff members and three students had tested positive, according to district data.
Breidenstein said he revisited his initial decision after speaking with members of the school board, administration, parents and students.
“This does not change the fact that we still have a significant concern of exposure in the district, in classrooms and with individuals from our community,” he said.
Co-curricular activities, athletics and clubs will be rescheduled including the concert and capital project vote, Breidenstein said.
The special district vote originally scheduled for Tuesday will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday in the high school gymnasium. For information on absentee ballots, call the district clerk at (716) 945-2400 ext. 2015.
The ballot will include a single proposition allowing the school district to purchase four properties located at 32-34 Hoy St., 44 Hoy St., 50 Hoy St. and 52 Hoy St. — adjacent to the Vets Park — as well as acquire the respective leases for them.
Proposed purchases for the parcels are $160,000 for 32-34, 44 and 52 Hoy St. at an aggregate estimated maximum cost and $61,000 for 50 Hoy St.
The property purchases would come with no tax increase to district residents, and purchasing the sites will be funded from existing, budgeted district reserves, Breidenstein said.
The district also proposes to enter into long-term leases with the Seneca Nation for these four properties in conjunction with these purchases and may remove structures on the properties. Future site development would come after a public presentation and subsequent referendum of the use of these acquired parcels and include parking, site work and other amenity upgrades to the park, Briedenstein said.
Moving forward, Briedenstein said the district will reexamine their protocols for what will be determining factors in closing school buildings and pivoting to remote instruction.
“Lastly — and I must stress this again — if you are sick or symptomatic, you need to stay home,” he said. “We are in remote instruction now because multiple students and staff came to work sick for several consecutive days and became a vector for infection and transmission in school. If we hope to stay in person, everyone must do their part to keep us safe.”