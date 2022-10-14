SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District received a good bill of healthy financially with its most recent audit report for the 2021-22 school year.
The Board of Education on Tuesday was presented with the audit’s findings by Mary Young of Lumsden McCormick, which conducted the external report.
“It’s an unmodified opinion — a clean audit,” she told the board. “It’s the highest level you can achieve.”
In the district’s management letter, Young said no material weaknesses were identified. However, there was a comment that the district’s fund balance is at 62%, which greatly exceeds the state’s recommended 4%.
The district’s general fund balance increased by about $5 million over the previous year to $38.57 million. Young said the largest bumps came in capital outlay and equipment portion, which increased from $231,000 to $2.12 million. A separate capital reserve fund increased by $4.1 million up to $13.88 million.
“Your restricted fund balance did increase a little bit, mostly having to do with your retirement contributions,” she said. “The district is required to make payments and contributions to those retirement funds.”
For general fund revenues, the district saw a slight decrease from $52.37 million to $51.86 million. While there was a $4.3 million increase in federal aid, the district’s other aid sources dropped by about $4.1 million, Young explained.
“There was a decrease in your Native American tuition aid that was recognized in 2022,” she said. “Mostly that’s because in 2021 a larger amount was recognized because you were waiting to receive some funds.”
Meanwhile, the general fund expenditures saw an increase from $38.15 million to $40.63 million. The biggest reason for the increases is the salaries and employee benefits bumps required by union contracts and the state, Young said.
“BOCES services increased mostly due to services provided to students with disabilities and also the new distance learning program,” she explained. “And transportation and other is because you purchased land for about $500,000 and your BOCES capital payment.”
Current assets increased $13.33 million due to current year operating results offset by spending on the District’s capital projects and capital assets increased by $2.52 million due to work on the district’s capital projects and purchases of equipment and buses offset by current year depreciation, Young said.
The net impact of all pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) lines was the recognition of a net pension asset of $15.82 million for the teacher retirement system (TRS) and employee retirement system (ERS).
The district’s share of the net pension position is 0.08% for TRS and 0.016% for ERS. TRS is funded at 113.2% while ERS is funded at 103.6%. The district’s OPEB liability is an actuarial calculation and relates primarily to allowing retirees to stay in the district’s health insurance plans.
Meanwhile, long-term liabilities decreased by $2.55 million due to required principal payments offset by the recognition of a lease liability. However, other liabilities increased by $4.63 million due to deferred Impact Aid that will be earned and recognized as revenue in future years offset by a reduction in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.