SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District has received a $61,558 grant to help sort and either digitize or properly dispose of its records, the New York State Education Department announced Thursday.
The New York State Archives awarded $5.2 million in Local Government Records Management Improvement Fund (LGRMIF) grants to 87 local governments, school districts and educational institutions across the state to help improve records management systems to better serve the public, said Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.
These grants support an array of projects including helping local governments manage paper records, converting historic documents and microfilm to electronic records and backing up archival and vital records such as maps, deeds and mortgages, cemetery records, meeting minutes and other important documents.
Karen Magara, Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations at Salamanca, said the district has been working for the past three years to inventory and organize its records, determining what can be destroyed based on the Retention and Disposition Schedule for New York Local Government Records (LGS-1) and, now, begin to scan and save in archival records properties.
“Many times, records were just sent to the basement for storage without rhyme or reason, so we are now in a much better position to pull old records when requested,” she said.
Business office staff members Alicia Timblin and Debbie Collins have been diligently working on the storage area to get records sorted through to determine what could be destroyed versus what needs to be kept and for how long it needs to be kept, Magara explained.
“The grant will pay for the salary and fringe of the person to scan records,” she added. “We received the grant last year as well for a little over $6,000 for the purchase of some shelving and boxes for organization purposes.”
The New York State Archives, part of the Education Department, administers the LGRMIF grants. It is a competitive program with grants awarded based on the merits of the applications.
Since its inception in 1988, the program has provided over $246 million in competitive grant funds to local governments statewide to support a variety of projects. Grant projects and all related work must be completed by June 30, 2024.
“We take great pride in supporting initiatives that enhance records management and safeguard important documents essential to New York’s rich history,” said Lester W. Young, Jr., Board of Regents Chancellor. “This funding will help ensure that municipalities and institutions can continue to provide records access, management, and other important services to citizens in their communities.”
Rosa said these funds benefit communities by providing vital services that not only preserve the historical legacy of the state for future generations through document preservation but also “enable school districts and local governments to position themselves for adaptability, growth and continued improvement to meet and exceed the ever-changing needs of their constituents, stakeholders and students.”
“After 35 years, these grants continue to help local governments embrace the records management opportunities offered by new technology, e-government services and shared services,” said Christian Sampson, former Town of Ramapo Town Clerk and chair of the Local Government Records Advisory Council, which provides advice and guidance to the State Education Department on programs and grants to support records management in local state governments.