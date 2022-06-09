Salamanca schools presented ‘Culture of Caring’ award

SALAMANCA — The selfless actions by members of the Salamanca Warrior school community last September following a football game have been noticed and now recognized by officials in Albany.
The New York State School Boards Association on Tuesday presented the Salamanca City Central School District and Terri Remsen, the mom of a Salamanca football player, with the Culture of Caring Award during the district’s regular school board meeting.
Christine Schnars, 2nd vice president of NYSSBA, said the award recognizes the empathy and compassion shown by the district’s junior varsity football team and booster club in contacting and sending a care package to an injured opponent during the 2021 football season.
“That’s fairly rare, almost never, it’s something wonderful that was thought of here and done, and your community needs to be very proud of it,” Schnars said, who is also Area 3 Director of NYSBBA, representing Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Steuben counties.
At the Sept. 18 JV game between Salamanca and the Cleveland Hill’s Golden Eagles, a brutal tackle involving Remsen’s son left Douglas Hunt, one of the Eagles, with two broken bones in his ankle. Although the injured player was transported to the hospital by ambulance soon after, eventually undergoing surgery, the Warriors knew they wanted to do more.
“What happened from this is this mom and the boosters club decided they would do something good for the young man who was injured and put together a care package and deliver it to him at school,” Schnars explained.
Schnars said recent events in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, have made the award and what it means all the more important. She said the entire country has been in a difficult place for a while, but there are still positive stories happening that need to be recognized.
“Your contribution to a positive district and community culture is to be commended and celebrated,” she said. “I congratulate all of you for being part of this school district and this community, but I particularly appreciate you, Terri.”