SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District has introduced the new Seneca Intermediate School Wampum Belt to the community.
Seneca Intermediate and the Native American Curriculum team hosted an assembly Sept. 9 for students involved in the Wampum Committee to formally present the belt to their peers, principal, families and district administration.
Although the belt was facilitated by adults, officials said the belt’s design displays the students’ ideas conveyed through the various symbols and colors throughout the belt. These ideas were important to the students to include for themselves, their families, school and community.
Many hands were involved in creating the belt. Corrine Quinn, social-emotional coach, first had the idea after attending Dr. Joe Stahlman’s professional development of Seneca IV and meetings to brainstorm ways to incorporate the Seneca culture and values into social-emotional learning.
Quinn and Stahlman discussed the district’s Seneca Language Department’s characteristics of a human being, the Seneca creation story and the living history of the territory. From this stemmed the idea for her to work with students on creating a social contract in their class when Stahlman suggested having the students create Wampum belts.
The belt is a mutual agreement among different groups. Stahlman and the Native American Curriculum Team enlisted the help of a now-retired Professor Rich Hammel, an archaeologist and paleontologist. He resides in the Rochester area and is affiliated with Ganondagan State Historic Site as a long-time docent and friend of the site.
Hammel is well known for his expertise in weaving Wampum belts and making beads. He has knowledge of the various belts and associated agreements or treaties and works to keep the tradition alive — he even has the name “Wampum Bearer.”
Quinn gathered a group of student volunteers to act as a committee to guide the design of the belt. After meeting with the students in small groups during lunch, they organized their ideas and presented them to Hammel.
With the help of the Native American Curriculum Team, Gabriele Papa, Jerry Musial and Andrea Cooke, the committee met for a day-long workshop to work with Hammel. Over the summer, he worked to make the students’ design ideas come to life.
“This is the first Wampum belt to have been created on Onöndowa’ga:’ territory by both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in a very long time,” Hammel said after presenting the belt. “This was a great step in renewing a long-time tradition for Onöndowa’ga:’ and Hodinöhšyonih peoples and should be held with high regard.”
Seneca Intermediate students explained the various symbols embedded in the belt and why they are essential:
• The white wampum background represents peace and is also emphasized by the white leather.
• Rainbow stripes on the ends of the belt symbolize supporting the LGBTQ community.
• The Salamanca City Central School District Seneca Warrior symbol facing West is guarding the Western Door. The Warrior is a symbol of great leadership and respect.
• The red, black and orange stripes honor and remember the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and boarding school children. The turquoise teardrop represents sorry and hope for those whose lives were lost and never returned home and their families that will carry on their memories. The orange shirt symbolizes the problems in the residential Schools.
• The central purple Hiawatha design represents the Hodinöhšyonih Confederacy, which includes the Senecas, Mohawks, Oneidas, Onondagas, Cayugas and Tuscarora.
• The red ribbon on the right is a symbol of a drug-free school.
• The purple pattern on the bottom of the belt represents the Ohi:yo’, “Beautiful River,” the Allegheny River located on the Onöndowa’ga:’ Ohi:yo’ Territory, representing the struggles that indigenous people have faced in the past and continue to face today.