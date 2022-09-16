SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District has introduced the new Seneca Intermediate School Wampum Belt to the community.

Seneca Intermediate and the Native American Curriculum team hosted an assembly Sept. 9 for students involved in the Wampum Committee to formally present the belt to their peers, principal, families and district administration.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social