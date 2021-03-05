SALAMANCA — Details concerning the Salamanca school district’s special vote March 16 and preparations for its upcoming budget were discussed during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Superintendent Robert Breidenstein presented the special vote and board meeting, which will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the high school gymnasium.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including social distancing practices, required masks and temperature screenings upon entering the building, Breidenstein said, to “make sure both our poll workers and our voters are safe.”
The ballot will include a single proposition allowing the school district to purchase several properties and acquire the respective leases for them, Breidenstein said. The properties to purchase include a vacant lot next to the bus garage on Front Avenue, 635 Front Ave. and 90 Fern Ave. In addition to those, a lease would also be acquired for a vacant lot adjacent to 413 Front Ave. next to Veterans Memorial Park.
The property purchase prices include $35,000 for the lot next to the bus garage, $89,900 for 635 Front Ave., $75,000 for 90 Fern Ave. and a lease of $913 annually for the lot next to 413 Front Ave., Breidenstein said.
The rationale for the purchases near the 50 Iroquois Drive campus is to further expand and enhance the recreation site work and athletic fields on the main campus, Breidenstein said. This includes additional seating and bleachers, concession areas, team rooms and additional parking.
“This project and this vote does not authorize the funds for those types of amenities, just securing the possible space so that we can further expand our main campus site work needs that are in association and related to Phase 3.3 of the capital project approved approximately two years ago,” he explained.
With the parcel next to Vets Park, Breidenstein said that space could be used for future expansion of the park including additional fields, amenities or parking.
The cost of these purchases and leases has already been budgeted into the 2020-21 spending plan and will have no impact on the tax levy, Breidenstein said. He said the district is utilizing existing funds they already have access to.
In order to cast a ballot, eligible voters must be 18 years old on or before March 16; a resident of the school district for 30 days prior to the election; and must be a registered voter either with Cattaraugus County or New York state, with the school district’s registration list or an enrolled Seneca on the list maintained by the Nation Clerk.
Anyone with additional questions or concerns can call the district office at 945-2400.
ALSO PRESENTED was the next piece of prep work for the 2021-22 school budget with Karen Magara, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations, discussing the instructional areas of the budget.
As of March 2, five teachers, four teacher assistants and one custodian have submitted their intent to retire letters, Magara said, and will need replacements. An additional 13 new positions as well as four bus drivers and monitors and a new groundskeeper for Vets Park have been proposed but not approved yet.
“We have not said absolutely yes to any of these at this point,” she said. “We’re still going through and reviewing budgets, but this is what we’re looking at.”
Unknown factors for the budget as of March 2 include what amount of state aid the district will receive, based on requirements of CARES Act II and any potential changes from legislative action, as well as how much longer the coronavirus pandemic will last.
“Maybe we’ll go back to completely virtual, maybe we’ll be back without these fun things,” she said. “Who knows what we’re going to do between now and next week even.”
Including every proposal from teachers and principals, the overall instructional budget could increase by about $1.34 million to $23.67 million, a roughly 6% increase from the current budget.
Among the largest increases are $954,000 more for teachers, $280,000 more for programming for students with disabilities and $242,000 more for in-service programs. Among the largest decreases are $279,000 less for computer assisted programs and $117,000 less for library programs.
A notable amount of increases will go towards summer programming for students and staff alike to help bridge the gaps between the past school year amid COVID and the start of the 2021-22 school year, Breidenstein noted.
An overall review of the budget so far and adoption of the tax rate is planned for the March 16 meeting.
