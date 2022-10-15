SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District will join other districts in celebrating School Board Recognition Week Oct. 17-21.
The New York State School Boards Association recognizes School Board Recognition Week as a time to promote awareness and understanding of the critical work performed by local school boards.
“It takes strong schools to build a strong community, and these men and women devote countless hours to making sure our schools are helping every child learn at a higher level,” said Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent.
Public schools form the bedrock of our communities and our country. Democracy thrives with educated citizens capable of critical thinking and civil discourse. Beehler said the local school boards are ultimately responsible for student success.
“They make the tough decisions every month and spend many hours studying education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability our community stakeholders expect,” he said.
Beehler said the critical work of school boards is to raise student achievement by:
• Developing a shared vision and goals for the district.
• Ensuring strategies, resources, policies, and programs align with district goals.
• Assessing and providing accountability for student achievement.
• Supporting a healthy school district culture in which to work and learn.
• Evaluating the superintendent to ensure continuous improvement.
“School board members give the Salamanca citizens a voice in education decision-making,” Beehler said. “Even though we make a special effort to show our appreciation in February, their contribution is a year-round commitment
The board members serving the Salamanca school district are Board President Theresa Ray, Vice president Kerry John, Dale Colton, Bradley Earley, Sue Fries, Tadd Rider and Donald “Flip” White.