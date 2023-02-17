SALAMANCA — As Salamanca City Central School District administrators prepare for the 2023-24 budget, the Board of Education heard an update on the long-term financial and facilities plans for the next five years.
Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said Tuesday the district is financially very healthy. In order to stay that way for a long time, she said there are a couple things district officials need to do — strategic planning to make sure funds are used in the best possible way for students and regular updates.
“My goal from here is to see me back in three months, and we’ll talk about either long-range financial planning or the facilities planning,” she said. “Then in the next three months, we’ll do the other one. You’ll see me every few months speaking about one of the two.”
In the district’s current budget of about $43.36 million, $10.8 million is set aside in reserves to finance all or part of future infrastructure, equipment, workers compensation and other requirements. Another $5 million is in commitment funds for specific purposes that are not considered official reserves by the state for educational purposes. However, the district utilizes them for planning purposes for future large expenditures, such as replacing turf fields at the athletic facilities.
“We know that the turf has a 15-year warranty on it,” she explained, “so in 15 years, instead of having to come up with $3 million, we’re going to save some of it each year between now and then and we’ll have it. We won’t have to increase the budget by this large amount to cover this one-time expense.”
The district also has $3 million set aside specifically to offset the budget and not increase the $250,000 tax levy that has held steady for about seven years, Magara said. The remaining $24.5 million makes up the unassigned fund balance.
FACILITIES PLANS
Salamanca’s long-term facilities plan is looking forward to capital improvements. Phases 3.3 and 3.4 of the capital project at Prospect and the high school have been ongoing since early 2022 and should be wrapped up by the end of 2024.
Phase 4 of the ongoing capital project would focus on the Iroquois Drive campus athletic field improvements, a March vote to acquire seven properties for potential future development, non-capital project renovations to Prospect Elementary classrooms and a potential referendum on the next phase of the capital project estimated at $38.5 million, all to be done during the 2023-24 school year.
“Maybe we’ll do another capital project to cover some of these things we want to start looking at that we’ve determined, as a group that went through this, are priorities,” she said. “Maybe we’ll do another project at the end of ’23-24 and have a Phase 5, maybe we’ll push it out one more year because there’s so many projects happening right now.
Looking to the 2024-25 school year, Maragra said the district could consider a referendum for another phase of the ongoing capital project to include work at Veterans Memorial Park including a field house, athletic storage buildings and a community garden, greenhouse and outdoor classroom.
“We’re working on those things in the background all the time,” she said. “Anytime somebody mentions something, I’m jotting it down to see where we’re going to go from here.”
Other potential large projects for future referendums range from a new transportation facility to a preschool program tentatively called Little Warrior Academy, Magara said. Some of the potential smaller projects at Vets Park include a new playground, a pavilion and additional parking.
BUDGET PREP
Revenues in recent years have grown from $44.58 million in the 2019-20 school year to a high of $52.36 million in 2020-21 with the current budget expected to finish at $47.43 million in revenues, Magara said. Looking ahead, the revenues are expected to continue growing by about $1 million each year to $52.65 million for the 2025-26 school year.
“I project out the Native American tuition (funds) and it’s higher every darn year,” she said. “It seems the more money we spend, the more money we get through Native American tuition, transportation and Impact Aid.”
Meanwhile, expenditures are predicted to increase slightly faster based on current spending trends with staffing and programs, roughly $1.5 million before. A five-year projection has the budget growing to $55.78 million by the 2027-28 school year if kept at its current pace, which Magara warned against.
“We really need to take a look at what we’re doing here, what it’s costing us and is it working,” she said. “That’s a big task, and not anything only one person can do.”
However, for the 2023-24 year, the district still has federal ARP funds left to spend, Magara said. But for the 2024-25 year, they will need to make some decisions as to what programs they will continue or discontinue.
“A lot of schools are going to be in major trouble because they funded all these positions. They don’t have the money to replace it. We do,” she said. “But we need to also make sure we’re spending it prudently so if we are continuing with something that really is working for our kids and not just something because we have money to spend.”
Magara’s first presentation for a tentative 2023-24 district budget is slated for the next regular school board meeting Feb. 28.