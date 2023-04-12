Salamanca schools focusing on healthier, fresher local foods

SALAMANCA — Lunchtime is often a favorite part of the school day for students and staff alike, and the Salamanca City Central School District is taking steps toward making it even better.
John Haley, the district Food Service Manager, recently presented to the Board of Education all the new things happening in and out of the kitchen regarding the food as well as what’s in the works for next school year.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Haley said enrollment was about 1,300 students and the district served an average of 16,000 lunches a month. This year, enrollment is up by about 50 more students but the average number of lunches has remained the same.
Since students have been back in school in person, Haley said he and the food service staff have tried to become more involved with students. Haley said he attends monthly Student Government meetings and periodically meets with leaders in 3rd through 7th grades.
“We’re getting a lot of feedback from the students, and they’ve had great ideas,” he said.
Meanwhile, the food service staff at Prospect Elementary is asking students how they like the new lunch and breakfast items with mixed results, Haley said.
“It’s great because they’re brutally honest,” he said. “It’s a lot of student engagement, getting involved, finding out what they like and don’t like.”
Current menu projects Haley said they’ve introduced are salads at Prospect, a sub bar at the high school, more culturally diverse entrees through the district and more research into healthy snack and ice cream alternatives.
“In keeping with our upcoming wellness policy, we want to look for healthier options,” he said.
Some current district projects include partnering with the Seneca Nation on a composting project, working with Ellicottville Greens to bring in locally container-grown produce and purchasing reusable silverware and soup and salad containers to reduce or eliminate disposables, Haley said.
Karen Magara, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations, said Ellicottville Greens will bring a container with what’s needed for growing produce inside to the district and assist the district with setting it up. She said they’re also building a new central facility.
“Not only will it be growing things we can purchase from them, but it will also be used as an educational location for all the school districts,” she said. “We won’t have to go directly into the containers because of the USDA regulations, but there will be a plexiglass wall so you can see what’s growing in there.”
Looking ahead, Haley noted some future district projects such as working with Gakwi:yo:h Farms, reimbursable cold meal vending machines, healthy/local foods taste testing and provisions and having Ellicottville Greens fresh produce all year long.
“No matter what the weather, they can grow fresh produce and it’s going to be close by,” he explained. “So rather than getting lettuce from California or Arizona … we’ll get it within a couple days of harvest, so we’re really excited about that.”
Magara also reviewed several grants that the district has applied for their new project, Farm to School and Beyond.
The North East Farm to School Institute would send Haley to a weeklong learning session on Farm to School in Vermont in June, Magara said. The USDA Farm to School grant will help the district create a game plan for a school garden once the district-purchased houses on Hoy Street were taken down.
“That garden would not only be for student education purposes but there would be an exterior classroom over there so teachers can take classes over there, they can talk about gardening or they can help with gardening,” she said. Magara said food grown in the garden could be harvested either for the schools or potentially sold in a roadside stand as a fundraiser.
For more educational outreach, the Local Foods for Schools grant would help the district collaborate with local farms to bring in fresh items as well as provide a learning space for the students, Magara said. The NY Food for NY Families grant would fund hosting educational workshops on food preparation with participants leaving with a free box of fresh foods.
“You would come in, have a session with John, learn how to cook something and, at the end of the night after the session, you would go home with a box of ingredients so you can cook it at home,” she said.
Magara said she’s also working on applications for NSLP Equipment Assistance for a new dishwasher at Prospect and a slicer and a Pizza Oven at the high school and for No Kid Hungry Carts for second chance breakfasts at all three buildings.