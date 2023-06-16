SALAMANCA — Salamanca City Central School District officials got their first look at what working with Every Person Influences Children to help increase family engagement over the past couple of years could mean for students, parents and the school in the coming months and years.
Representatives of Every Person Influences Children (EPIC), a Buffalo-based organization that provides parenting education and family engagement services, presented what they’ve learned working with the district so far and their plans for the district’s families going forward.
Tara Burgess, Executive Director of EPIC, said their main goal is to increase family engagement with the district in order to actively support children’s learning and development.
She said family engagement is significant in supporting a child’s learning, a shared responsibility, continuous across a child’s life and happens in multiple settings where children learn — at home, at school, out in the community and anywhere in between.
“It’s really about parents and families and the community supporting the school in helping children to learn,” she said.
Burgess said family engagement primarily benefits students, who are shown to perform better in the classroom and have better behavior, higher self-esteem and better social skills, but also improves the relationships with their teachers and the family. She said the positive impact of schools engaging with families is greatest for low-income children.
“One of the top priorities for us is welcoming all families into the school community,” she said. “We’re focusing on the community as a whole, not just the school.”
Through an assessment of the district ranging from demographic analysis and surveys to focus groups and interviews, Burgess said the district has a number of issues that could use assistance, such as a high absenteeism rate; COVID-19, trauma and poverty impacting many families; challenges and barriers for families to engage; and a desire for additional information and resources to support students.
“There’s definitely a team approach that’s necessary in really understanding the assessment and having a strong belief in strategic planning,” she said. “Right on the (school) website, the board has made a commitment to developing a family engagement plan.”
Looking to the future, with EPIC’s assistance, Burgess recommends the district implement a Family Engagement Advisory Team; develop a Strategic Family Engagement Plan; utilize families as the compass and vehicle to achieve success; support professional development for school and support staff and families; and specifically target families and community members to support engagement.
“We really enjoyed the assessment process with the school and we look forward to what comes next,” Burgess added.
Monica Richardson, Director of Family Services, said EPIC is in the process of setting up a Family Opportunity Center (FOC) in Salamanca.
The FOC’s goals are to strengthen families by building protective factors to reduce the risk of child abuse and maltreatment; improve family access to other formal and informal resources and opportunities available in the community; and improve the safety well being of children and families at risk of child abuse.
“The ultimate goal is to make sure the children are safe and are able to thrive in their communities, in their homes as well as in their schools,” Richardson said.
For the first year, the FOC will focus on the residents in the city of Salamanca. However, Richardson said any person in Cattaraugus County could receive services in the future. EPIC will provide parents and caregivers with simple and practical strategies to help families build strong and healthy relationships.
“In year two and year three, we’ll work with the school as well as the Department of Social Services to determine where else we’ll focus our efforts for the next two years,” she said. “But for that first year, we will really be providing all of our resources into the hands of families here in the city.”
Richardson said EPIC will look at conditions or attributes in individuals, families, communities or the larger society that help people deal more effectively with stressful events and reduce the risk of child abuse in families. These include parental resilience, social/emotional competence, knowledge of parenting and child development, social connections and concrete support in times of need.
The FOC will include a family partner who would support families through meetings and visits, evidence-based parenting programs for skill development led by trained facilitators and opportunities for parents to join the Parent Leadership Advisory Board or Parent Leadership Institute, Richardson said.
“One of the main things that we’d like to see happen is the parents that are part of our programs and going out and sharing that information with other parents, so we’re pulling other people up and alongside us,” she added.
Additionally, the FOC will provide in-kind and direct financial assistance for enrolled families as funding allows, Richardson said.
For more information, visit epicforchildren.org or call (716) 332-4100.