SALAMANCA — Operations for school buses and drivers in the Salamanca City Central School District are running smoothly, but New York state’s plan to require all electric buses by 2035 could throw a wrench into future plans.
Head bus driver Robert Finch reported to the Board of Education several statistics from the transportation department to show what has been accomplished in recent years.
Finch said the mileage on the vans for the 2021-22 school year was 65,754 miles and for the buses was 390,291 miles, the most ever for a single school year. The most annual van mileage was 74,965 miles in the 2018-19 school year, and the previous highest bus mileage was 280,845 in the 2017-18 school year.
“We do a lot of contracting with BOCES programs and other schools,” he said.
Some other reasons for mileage increases include various field trips, out-of-district bus runs, sports runs and an increase in day-time activities such as handing out food, picking up students who missed the bus and taking sick students home.
Finch also reviewed the department’s vehicle maintenance record for New York state inspections. The department was up to 98.7% passing rate for the 2020-21 school year after a low of 74.6% in 2017-28. This meant their out-of-service rate was down to 1.3% in the previous school year after more than 25% in 2017-18.
“That’s really good for each school,” he said. “We didn’t have one bus out of service this year.”
During a review of the bus rotation schedule, Finch said if they rotated every 10 to 13 years the district would get $3,000 to $6,000 per bus on trade-ins. However, if they rotate every seven years, they could get about $35,000 to $40,000 per bus. Finch said a new bus costs about $135,000.
“If we keep going, I think by 2025 we will be on that seven-year rotation,” he said. “By doing this, it makes it easier for my guys to maintain, which allows us to keep higher scores for inspections.”
Assistant Superintendent Karen Magara said the state wants all districts to have electric buses by 2035, and each bus costs about $366,000. She said there need to be facilities in Cattaraugus County to support 140 buses.
“Right now it’s a state law that by 2027 we can no longer purchase diesel buses,” she said. “Then by 2035, we need to be all electric. I don’t know how they’re going to handle it.”
Finch said electric buses could only go about 100 miles, but likely less with all the other electric devices that need to operate such as lights and cameras. He said the buses are supposed to run for 10 years, but the batteries could only last for about seven years.
District Clerk Janet Koch noted that the city had a charging station by the school’s bus garage, but someone who was charging their vehicle drove away without disconnecting the charging machine from their car which ruined the charging station and it had to be removed.
Finch said the district is in good shape with the number of bus drivers available, noting they train their own drivers. He said the district will have two drivers every day to cover drivers this year instead of substitute drivers.
“We have drivers for every route, even the additional Friendship one we’ve acquired now,” he said.
Board member Kerry John asked the average hours a bus driver gets with the increased mileage seen last year. Finch said the average is about 25 hours a week, but drivers can get more hours by signing up for runs.
Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent, said if a driver needs to call in sick, they call Finch. Finch said his shift normally starts at 5 a.m. in the fall and spring and 4 a.m. in the winter.
“That’s one of the reasons people want to come to Salamanca,” Beehler added. “The dedicated staff we have.”