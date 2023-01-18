SALAMANCA — The Salamanca High School will administer midterm, semester 1 local exams as well as Regents exams Jan. 24-27.
Students in grades 8-12 will only come to school when they have an exam to take or have been contacted by their teacher to come in for extra help to get caught up on materials. Monday, Jan. 23 will be a full normal day of school for students.
Morning exams will be administered from 8-11 a.m. Afternoon exams will be administered from noon to 3 p.m.
Students arrive at school using normal bus runs and/or personal transportation. There will be a 10:40 a.m. bus to transport students home as well as an 11:30 a.m. bus to pick up students and bring them to the high school for afternoon exams. Buses will make a mid-morning bus run to transport students to school for afternoon exams.
There will be a normal 2:35 p.m. bus run for students in 8-12 and Seneca Intermediate as well as 3:30, 4 and 4:50 runs.
For students who attend the Ellicottville Vo-Tech Center, buses will run at regular times. If a student is not scheduled for a midterm exam and attends the Ellicottville Vo-Tech Center, they are expected to go to the Vo-Tech Center.
Morning BOCES students who do not have a midterm scheduled will be dropped off at home on the way back to the high school.
Breakfast will be available until 7:50 a.m. Lunch will be available for students who are going to BOCES, returning from BOCES or testing morning and afternoon.
