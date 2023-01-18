Salamanca City Central School District main campus

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca High School will administer midterm, semester 1 local exams as well as Regents exams Jan. 24-27.

Students in grades 8-12 will only come to school when they have an exam to take or have been contacted by their teacher to come in for extra help to get caught up on materials. Monday, Jan. 23 will be a full normal day of school for students.

