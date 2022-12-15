Salamanca schools adopt ‘brand’ design not related to logo, name concern

A new logo inline with a consistent brand for the Salamanca City Central School District was unveiled at the Board of Education's meeting Tuesday. The new logo and monogram lettermark, represented by the "S" in Salamanca, are not meant to replace the Warrior name and Seneca logo presently used by the district.

 Salamanca CCSD image

SALAMANCA — While the Salamanca City Central School District continues to address the state directive over Native American names and sports team mascots, a process to identify a singular brand look for the district is complete.

Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent, said the process began about nine months ago with the intent of helping the district clearly identify itself through specific colors and fonts.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social