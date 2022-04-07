SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District Board of Education announced Voter Registration Day will be Monday, April 26 in the District Clerk’s Office, located in the temporary district office inside the Westgate Hotel, 734 Broad St., Room 105, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voter Registration Day will be held to register voters who are not currently a registered voter for the annual school board meeting and budget vote and school board member election to be held May 17.
Native Americans who are properly registered and residing on the Allegany Reservation in the Steamburg or Coldspring area, which is located outside of the school district, or are enrolled members of the Seneca Nation, are eligible to vote in the annual school election and vote.