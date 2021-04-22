SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education approved a $47.72 million budget with no change in the tax levy for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
For the fourth year in a row, the school board approved a $250,000 tax levy. The proposed budget will be voted on by district residents May 18.
Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operation, presented the finalized budget to the board Tuesday before its final approval. She said the $47.72 million budget is about a 10% increase over the 2020-21 budget.
For expenditures, nearly half of the budget — $23.1 million — goes toward instruction, including staffing, professional development, materials and supplies and other educational expenses, Magara said. With that is about $8.2 million in benefits, which is about 17% of the budget.
About 11% of costs include a $5 million transfer for the capital project, the biggest reason why the budget saw an 10% increase. The administrative offices, debt services, transportation department and facilities each make up between 5.5% and 6.5% of the budget, ranging from $2.6 to $3 million.
Of the revenues that make up the budget, Magara said about $23 million of the district’s money is coming from state aid, primarily Foundation Aid. Impact Aid provides for $12.3 million of the revenues, a 60% increase of about $4.6 million from the current year. The Native American tuition and transportation contracts make up about $8 million. Other funds include $4.1 million from various reserves and $250,550 from the taxes.
The district is also expected to receive additional stimulus funding from the Coronavirus Response & Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act for $1.6 million and from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act for $5.69 million, Magara said.
“Of that $5.6 million, we need to use $2,062,424 specifically to address learning loss from our students not being in the physical classroom,” she explained. “A lot of this has been taken out of general fund and will be put toward this and additional programs created to assist our students in their learning loss recovery.”
Many new staff members are expected to be hired in the coming months with about 15 vacant or replacement positions including eight open due to retirements and 26 newly created positions, Magara said.
“It’s going to be an extra busy spring and summer not only for my offices but for the principals and department heads who are going to be interviewing all these people,” she said.
Although the board approved the tentative budget, Magara said there are still several unknowns the district will have to be ready for, including how long the coronavirus pandemic will last, student enrollment and special education fluctuations and when the CRRSA and ARP funding will run out after a couple years.
ALSO TUESDAY, Magara presented on the district’s long range financial plan, which projects where the district’s revenues and expenditures could be in the coming years to help the district plan out what it can expect to do with its finances.
For its revenues, Magara said the district assumes Impact Aid will continue to come in, state funding will decrease by about 5%, Native American contracts will increase slightly based on student numbers and budget fluctuations and taxes will remain flat. With those projects, the district’s budget could increase to as much as $50 million by 2025.
For expenditures, salaries and benefits will be based on contracts and will vary; text books and equipment could increase 1%; contracts, materials and supplies and BOCES costs could increase 2%; and tuition could increase 3%, Magara said. With the exception of inter-budget transfers for the capital project, the expenses are expected to remain below $47 million following this year.
The district has about $20.75 million in its fund balance and reserves, but Magara said the district is trying to spend more of its unassigned fund balance because the state comptroller’s office wants school districts to have no more than 4% and Salamanca’s is about 32%.
“We’re using it to get back down within our 4 percent,” she said. “But we still have our monies from federal Impact Aid to be able to fund the programs and the extra stuff that we do all the time, like renovate Vets Park.”
Magara said she’s working with some departments in the district to see which major equipment replacements could be needed. The district is also developing an overall facilities plan, which will factor into the plan’s projections.
