SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education held its reorganizational meeting Tuesday for the 2020-21 school year, swearing in officers and a re-elected board member.
Theresa Ray was once again elected president of the school board, a position she has held since 2015. She was first elected to the board in 2009.
“It really makes me feel good that (the board members) still have that continued faith in me,” Ray said. “I appreciate it.”
Meghan McCune, who was elected to the board in 2018, was elected to board vice president for the second year.
“I’d like to thank the board for electing me and Theresa again to serve in a leadership position,” McCune said. “Thank you for having that confidence in my leadership.”
Board member Kerry John was sworn in for a second five-year term after a successful unopposed reelection in June. He was first elected in 2015 and is expected to serve through 2025.
“I want to thank everybody who expressed their confidence in me to elect me to another five-year term on the board,” John said. “I’m pretty proud of this. Another five years of hoping to help improve this district and our educational opportunities for our kids.”
Ray also congratulated McCune and John, saying the entire board works well together because everybody has their own opinion and isn’t afraid to share it, and they always come to a consensus of what is best for the community.
“I’m excited about working with everyone because I think we’re going to continue to make the district grow and I’m really proud of what we’ve done,” she added.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Superintendent Robert Breidenstein gave the board an update on the possibility of schools reopening in the fall.
“It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since the state Education Department, Department of Health and Governor Cuomo dropped the guidance to school districts on reopening,” he said Tuesday. “I can tell you we are reviewing these documents that dropped yesterday.”
Breidenstein said he shared the documents with district staff and asked them to reach out to their building principals after reviewing them. He said there have already been some meetings and the principals will be in regular conversation with their staff.
“I can assure you the concerns we have are the same concerns every district in New York state has about reopening,” he added. “Personally, families have contacted me to share their concerns. Some have said, ‘We gotta get back,’ and others have said, ‘We’re not sending our child back just yet.’”
When classes resume in September, Breidenstein said there will be a hybrid model of both in-person and digital instructional learning. He said food service will also continue for students both in the school buildings and learning from home.
“Masks will be the norm, particularly in instances where we cannot safely socially distance,” he explained. “But there were some bright spots that, if we can socially distance or use barriers, we can have students and staff not be in masks all day long.”
Breidenstein said the distinct is exploring the building spaces, times students will be there and physical structures they have so socially distanced instruction can take place safely. He noted larger spaces such as gyms and multipurpose rooms are places where social distance learning could take place.
Additionally, transportation will look different to make sure students and drivers are safe, Breidenstein said, with the state encouraging students who can walk or parents who can drive students to do so. “For students who need transportation, we will be there for you, I just don’t know today what that’s going to look like,” he added.
Anyone who comes into a district building will be required to do health screenings including temperature checks and questioning, Breidenstein said. He said the district is developing some tech options to track the data to see who could be at risk.
“In talking with many other districts, it does seem to be that an AB-type alternating schedule is where a lot of districts are settling right now,” he added. “That doesn’t mean that’s what we’ll do, but that does seem to be the most popular initial conversation.”
Breidenstein said there was a meeting scheduled for Wednesday at CA BOCES for the area schools to come together and share their concerns and ideas. He said the district is still waiting for the state to issue a guidance template for what the reopening plan will look like.
(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com.)