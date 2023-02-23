SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District Board of Education has announced the availability of absentee ballots for the special school district vote to be held March 16
The requirements are as follows:
1. The applicant must be over 18, a registered voter and a qualified voter of the school district.
2. The applicant must be unable to vote in person on the day of the election for reasons such as:
- In the hospital, nursing home, college, military service, etc.
- Absence from county on election day.
- Temporary illness or physical disability (including due to risk or fear of illness including COVID-19).
- Permanent illness or physical disability.
- Duties related to primary care of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled.
- Patient or inmate in a Veteran’s Administration Hospital.
- Detention in jail/prison, awaiting trial, awaiting action by a grand jury or in prison for a conviction of a crime or offense which was not a felony.
3. Application forms may be obtained from the school district clerk during business hours, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call 945-2400 ext. 4025 for one to be mailed.
4. The application must be received by the clerk at least seven days before the special school district vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter or the day before the special school district vote if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter.
5. Absentee voter’s ballot must be received by the school district clerk no later than 5 p.m. March 16.
If there are any questions, call the school district clerk at 945-2403.