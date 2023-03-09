Salamanca’s Schnaufer recognized for regional music performances

SALAMANCA — To celebrate Music in Our Schools Month, the Salamanca City Central School District recognizes the accomplishments of bassoonist Mitchel Schnaufer.
Schnaufer, a junior at Salamanca, previously participated in the New York State Band Director’s Association Honor Band, consisting of students from across the state based on an application and solo festival scores.
Schnaufer spent a weekend in Syracuse rehearsing with Andrew Boysen Jr., conductor and composer at the University of New Hampshire, for the Honor Band concert.
The ensemble performed “Marry Shelley Meets Frankenstein,” a piece inspired by what would happen if Mary Shelley met the monster she created; “Into the Silent Land,” a moving tribute to the lives lost at Sandy Hook Elementary School 10 years ago; and “Phoenix,” a piece that tells the story of a phoenix nearing the end of its life, bursting into flames and then being reborn.
In April, Schnaufer will travel to Rochester to participate in the All-Eastern Symphonic Orchestra, which consists of students from 11 states — from Maine to Maryland. Schnaufer is likely the first student from Salamanca to accomplish this goal.
