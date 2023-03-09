Salamanca’s Schnaufer recognized for regional music performances

Mitchel Schnaufer, a Salamanca High School junior, recently performed in the New York State Band Director’s Association Honor Band, playing bassoon. In April, he will participate in the All-Eastern Symphonic Orchestra.

 Salamanca City Central School District

SALAMANCA — To celebrate Music in Our Schools Month, the Salamanca City Central School District recognizes the accomplishments of bassoonist Mitchel Schnaufer.

Schnaufer, a junior at Salamanca, previously participated in the New York State Band Director’s Association Honor Band, consisting of students from across the state based on an application and solo festival scores.

