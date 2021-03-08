Salamanca robotics team seeks industry sponsorship

SALAMANCA — Horschel Brothers Precision was recently named sponsor of Salamanca High School’s Warrior Robotics Team.
The family-owned precision-machining company, located in Springville, donated Aluminum material and pallet space for the robotics students to use on this year’s First Tech Competition (FTC) and First Robotics (FRC) competitions. Students machined the aluminum to bevel gears for their robots’ drive base.
“It costs about $2,000 to register for an FRC competition, and each team spends an additional $5,000 to $20,000 on parts and tools to build out their robot,” said STEAM Coordinator Aaron Straus. “So schools look to industry partners to donate time, materials or equipment to help their club succeed.”
More than 15,000 Students from 40 countries annually compete in the First Robotics Competitions each year, which teaches high school students transferable industry skills in teamwork, marketing and design engineering.
“In our case, we jumped right in,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mark Beehler. Members from Horschel Brothers observed the milling process and noted how lengthy the process was on Salamanca’s consumer-level CNC machine. Horschel volunteered to mill some of the parts, to the student’s specifications.
“They took a 3D-printed bevel gear back to their facility and created several blanks of the gear to help speed up the milling process,” said Head Coach Cheryl Johnson. “What originally took seven hours was reduced to three hours with their help.”
“We are very thankful to them for helping machine the parts so that we can get the parts built faster,” said sophomore Mitchell Schnaufer. “That gives us time to perfect the coding, especially the autonomous portion of the robot build.”
Since 2018, the Warrior Robotics team has been building, programming and testing robots with the guidance of adult mentors as they ready their robots to battle it out in the competitions.
“The challenge is to build and program a robot to perform prescribed tasks against a field of competitors, raise funds and design a team brand, all the while honing teamwork skills,” said Johnson.
In 2018, the school took home the Rookie Seed Award for its innovative robot design. The next year, the team attended the international competition in Quebec City, and were awarded the Creativity Award, for their innovative “targeting and drive base design.”
The high school team that wins first place in the qualifier gets a shot at the championship title in the FIRST national competition.
“We are hoping to build up our partnership base, which will let the team purchase new CNC equipment of our own and perhaps enable us to locate new space to build and test their robot each year,” said senior Connor Klute, the club president.
“There’s a lot of options that sponsorship like this can open up,” added sophomoreJerome Strang.