SALAMANCA — Chair Barry Smith has announced a meeting of the Salamanca Recreation Commission is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room of the city municipal building.
Additionally, Mayor Sandra Magiera announced a special meeting of the Common Council will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room. The meeting will be a work session and the council will consider entering executive session to discuss personal.
The regular council meeting will be held at 7 o’clock in the city courtroom.