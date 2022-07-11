Salamanca Rail Museum planning July events, upcoming projects

SALAMANCA — Staff at the Salamanca Rail Museum are gradually getting “back on track” and are looking forward to a better than average summer attendance.
Museum Director Jaré Cardinal said visitation is up 10% this year. She said people are itching to get out and, probably, about 70% of the people visiting the museum have never been before.
Research, renovations and developing projects are ongoing at the rail museum. On June 16, the boom for the “Burro” crane arrived from the Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum in Industry, near Rochester, and was unloaded by a crew from Salamanca Lumber. Once assembled, the crane will be used to move equipment around the rail yard.
On June 19, members of the North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA) stopped at the museum on their way from Randolph to Olean in their “speeders” — gas-powered cars that replaced the old pumper-powered velocipedes once used to inspect rail. Cardinal said they have a vintage velocipede in the freight house that will soon be on display in the museum.
The museum will be open both Saturday and Sunday during Alumni and Powwow weekend, July 16 and 17. Cardinal said they are hoping to offer speeder rides to the public through NARCOA, if they can get the insurance negotiated in time.
There will also be a basket raffle at the museum that weekend. Cardinal said over 20 baskets are expected to be in the raffle and will include a nice assortment of items and certificates from Salamanca businesses. People can buy tickets at the museum through July 17 when the drawing will be held.
Cardinal said the staff is very excited about the old Fentier Village engine that was recently donated to the museum. She said it’s currently in storage at the local donor’s property and it’s in pretty rough shape, but still workable.
“Once we get it to the museum and restored, we’d like to have a track that fits the gauge of the engine and do a kids’ ride,” she said. “The Salamanca Historical Society has a film of the train in operation at Fentier Village, so we can use it to see what the engine originally looked like. Once we get the engine done, we’ll get a copy of that film to play in the rail museum.”
The staff continues to work on restoring the original waiting room of the former passenger depot constructed in 1912 by the Buffalo, Rochester & Pittsburgh Railway. Cardinal said the benches that are currently in the museum are from the former Erie station built in 1904.
While sorting through the archives, Cardinal found the original blueprints to the BR&P passenger depot that included drawings of the furniture that was built to go in the station. She said they plan to have reproductions of the benches made someday.
“We have a lot of ideas that we are still moving forward on as we wait for other things to happen,” she said. “We are still planning and hoping to put the track down between the museum and East Salamanca, so we can do short excursion rides.”
Cardinal said they are still working on cards, similar to trading cards, that will not only highlight the various jobs of railroaders but will also feature individuals who held those jobs. These cards will be laminated and handed out to visitors who come to the rail museum.
“We are looking at putting the information about the railroaders on a computer, like a kiosk. It would go by either an index, picture or occupation on the railroad. A matching selection will come up with the names of various people in the system,” she said. “Visitors will be able to read the stories of some of the engineers and other railroad personnel from the Salamanca area.”
Cardinal said someone donated a set of textbooks that belonged to an engineer on the B&O. She said one book from 1917 has a whole course on how to build a telegraph, including the keys.
“We’ve been talking about this for some time and have wanted to set up a telegraph at the museum, so we are trying to develop the project,” she said. “Aaron Straus, the STEAM coach at Salamanca High School, is on our board and he’s very interested in having a team work on it.”
Cardinal said they are looking for volunteers to help paint the rail cars on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to dark.
Salamanca Rail Museum hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more information or to see upcoming projects and announcements, call the museum at (716) 945-3133 or email info@salrailmuseum.org.